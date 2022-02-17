In the last decade, Bainbridge gained 1,498 residents, a 13.1 percent change – more than any other township in Geauga County.
With 12,893 residents per the 2020 census, Bainbridge is followed by Parkman, which gained 315 residents and grew by 7.6 percent, and Munson, which gained 466 residents and grew by 7 percent.
Most other Geauga communities saw minor shifts in population. Neighboring Auburn had 6,574 residents in 2020; Chester had 9,957; Russell had 5,404; Newbury had 5,244; and Munson had 7,087. Hunting Valley gained 20 residents, amounting to a 17.2-percent increase.
In the 2010 census, Auburn had the fastest rate of growth at 24.9 percent, or 1,285 residents, while Bainbridge grew by 4.4 percent, or 479 residents. In the 2020 census, Auburn had only gained 131 residents, a 2-percent growth.
Bainbridge has seen a steady rate of growth since 1990. From 1990 to 2000, Bainbridge saw 1,222 new residents, a 12.6-percent increase. Auburn gained 1,860 residents, a 56.4 percent increase. The other townships grew in population from 1990 to 2000, excluding Chester, which lost 81 residents and Russell which lost 85 residents – around a 1% change for both.
Thirty permits were issued for new houses in 2021. Fourteen were in Canyon Lakes subdivisions, four were in Stoneridge of Geauga, two were in Chagrin Knolls, and one each were in Chagrin Acres, Chagrin Falls Park, Country Estates of Geauga, Kenston Lake, Tanglewood, and Timber Trails subdivisions. Four were outside of platted subdivisions.
Twenty-five new housing permits were issued in 2020 and 24 were issued in 2019. In 2021, 303 zoning certificates were issued. There were 227 zoning certificates issued in 2020 and 248 in 2019.
“We’ve only got a few new developments, but not a lot, so it surprises me that we saw those numbers of growth, but, no question, Bainbridge is a desirable community to live in,” Township Trustee Jeff Markley said.
Kenston schools, quality township departments, new developments, and proximity to State Route 422 attract many to Bainbridge.
Another factor that may draw many to buy homes in Bainbridge is the township’s improved safety rating as determined by Insurance Services Office, or ISO. The rating recently improved from a 5 out of 10 to a 3, because of which many residents may see a 10- to 20-percent reduction in their homeowner’s insurance premiums, according to Fire Chief Lou Ann Metz.
“Maybe people, through their mortgage companies or title companies, are (learning) it’s cheaper to live in Bainbridge than Auburn,” Mr. Markley said.
Mr. Markley said the plan is to talk to the Geauga County Auditor’s office and with the Zoning Department to see what perspective they can offer on the population change. When Zoning Inspector Karen Endres presents year-end total numbers this month, there will be information to share then, too, he said.
