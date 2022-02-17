The Gilmour Lancers girls’ basketball team could see the finish line.
Having overcome a 14-point deficit against Olmsted Falls in the third quarter, the Lady Lancers had the momentum but the Bulldogs used one more run to squash Gilmour’s rally and prevailed 70-56 last Saturday afternoon at Lancers Gymnasium.
“We gave everything we had for about three-and-a-half quarters,” said Coach Julie Solis. “We didn’t deal with the adversity well when Olmsted Falls came out at the beginning of the fourth quarter. When the Bulldogs went on their run, our mentality changed a little bit.”
With only two games remaining before the postseason, Gilmour’s goal was to fine-tune their approach in preparation for a deep postseason run.
The four-year coach noted she could not have picked a better opponent for the Lady Lancers at the end of the season than one of the top-ranked Division I teams in the State of Ohio.
Despite seeing most of its success in transition, the Lady Lancers knew that Olmsted Falls also liked to run the floor so they opted to slow the pace.
The strategy proved successful in the first period with Olmsted Falls holding just a 17-16 advantage.
“We’re usually used to get out in transition,” noted sophomore guard Katie Pulleti. “That’s been our main game this season but I think we adjusted well to this game plan. I think we all played off each other and were able to get some good looks for the most part.”
According to Solis, one of Olmsted Falls’ strengths was their ability to go on quick runs. Gilmour got a first-hand glimpse of that when the Bulldogs unleashed an 18-5 avalanche in the second quarter.
After a quick bucket from Pulleti, the Lady Lancers’ offense stalled by going scoreless for close to four minutes. Gilmour did not score again until senior guard Grace Terranova came up with a put-back basket.
Olmsted Falls limited the Lady Lancers to only three field goals in the second quarter.
Puletti said that the Lady Lancers suffered from communication breakdowns in the second period. Gilmour struggled to defend against the Bulldogs’ screens and did not play team defense.
“If just one person is off track,” she said. “Olmsted Falls is a good team and is able to find the open person and get a good look.”
The Bulldogs knocked down five triples in the first half while Gilmour could not buy a three-pointer.
The Lady Lancers refused to go down without swinging.
Despite beginning the third period with senior forward Lauryn Stover on the bench because of foul trouble, Gilmour hit the Bulldogs with a taste of their own medicine.
Puletti and senior guard Angelina Lonardo anchored the offense and fueled the Lady Lancers’ offense. They outscored the Bulldogs by a 16-3 margin to pull within one point after a corner three-pointer by sophomore guard Nicci Finazzo off an assist from Puletti.
Gilmour took its first lead since the opening period after a pair of free throws by Madeline Martino pushed them ahead 43-42.
“We really weren’t doing a good job of shutting Olmsted Falls down and let them get some of those easy buckets,” noted senior guard Angelina Lonardo. “We knew coming into the third period we had to clean up those mistakes and not let them get any easy buckets.”
The Lady Lancers turned the tables on Olmsted Falls by holding it to only three field goals in the third quarter.
The Bulldogs’ offense awoke in the final minutes but Gilmour capped off its stellar quarter with a buzzer-beater triple by Puletti to go ahead 46-45.
The 5-foot-7 sophomore guard ignited the comeback by tallying 10 points.
“The one thing I like about Katie is that when I get on Katie she’ll turn it around,” Solis said. “I thought she stepped up a lot in the second half. She pays attention to detail and is a very smart kid basketball-wise so because she locks in, she’s able to have that success.”
Playing on a team comprised of senior talent, Puletti has proven herself to be a key contributor for the Lady Lancers.
Gilmour lost steam in the final period by committing five consecutive turnovers allowing the Bulldogs to score 14 unanswered points to take a 59-46 lead.
“I feel like Olmsted Falls changed their defense up a little bit,” Puletti remarked. “That 1-3-1 defense messed us up a little bit and messed with our offensive sets. Going into the fourth we lost the momentum.”
Puletti paced Gilmour by scoring 18 points, grabbing one rebound and dishing out one assist, followed by Stover who tallied 13 points, four rebounds and one assist.
The Lady Lancers improved to 12-9 by defeating Hawken 49-35 on Feb. 14.
Should the Gilmour defeat St. Martin De Porres in the Divison II Streetsboro sectional semifinals, they will host the sectional finals at 1 p.m. on Feb. 19.
