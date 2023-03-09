On Mondays at the Solon Senior Center, a group of Mah Jongg players gathers to do what Mah Jongg players do best: talk, laugh, and move the tiles back and forth from the center pile, hoping to create a winning suit.
Sometimes they even play for money – 20- to 30-cent pots, that is.
Leading the group for the past 15 years is Mary Triest. Ms. Triest loves to teach, she says, so she teaches Mah Jongg, as she has since 2009, to what may be as many as one hundred local players over the years.
“I taught one woman, and she loved it so much, she taught her whole neighborhood to play,” said Ms. Triest. “So now on Tuesdays, I go play Mah Jongg with her and her neighbors.”
On a recent Monday, between noon and 3 p.m., 20 players were gathered around tables at the senior center, each with a rack of tiles facing towards themselves, playing the ancient Asian game that now boasts an American Mah Jongg Association, complete with rule books, yearly card issues and thousands of
The game is played with plastic tiles today, but the tiles used to be made of bone, often backed with bamboo, according to Mah Jongg history. Bone tiles are still available but most modern sets are constructed from plastics including bakelite, celluloid, nylon and PET.
Ms. Triest said a modern Mah Jongg set can be purchased for under $100.
The game is played with 144 tiles in Asia, but in America, with 152, thanks to the use of eight jokers. Mah Jongg includes three suits: Bamboo, often called Bam; Craks and Dots. Each tile has a number and a suit character. The numbers range from 1 to 9.
“The game has gotten very popular with people of all ages,” said Ms. Triest. “It, of course, started in Asia, and then was played by many people of Jewish heritage, but today it is really played by all.”
Ms. Triest is even trying to make a player out of her six-year-old granddaughter.
She said that to learn the game, she has found it is best to start with a lesson, and then come back to the group with questions. At the senior center, Ms. Triest sits with the new players as they play games, assisting them in understanding what moves to make.
“The hardest part is to know what suit to keep, and then the next hardest part is to know what tiles to give back,” she said.
When a person completes a suit, they take the 14th tile and say “Mah Jongg.” And they win. Simple, right?
It does take some time to learn the game, according to both Ms. Triest and the senior center players. As a teacher, she will help the Mah Jongg students for as long as they need to feel confident. Once the game is learned, however, the players often get hooked.
One player, Diane Greenbaum, of Twinsburg and formerly of Solon, said she likes seeing her friends at the Mah Jongg table every week, She has played now for over a year.
“We don’t talk about anything else anymore,” she said with a smile. “Just Mah Jongg.”
The local players agree that Ms. Triest is an outstanding teacher of the game.
When asked what she liked best about playing Mah Jongg at the senior center, Barbara Glauser, of Shaker, was quick to answer.
“Mary is the best thing about Mah Jongg at the Senior Center,” she said with a laugh. “She helps so much, and is always here to answer my questions.”
Sharon Eng, of Solon, agreed. “We really wouldn’t be here if Mary hadn’t taught us.”
The Monday Mah Jongg group is open to all senior center members.
“Mah Jongg Mondays” have become a tradition for many Solon area seniors, thanks to a talented Mah Jongg teacher and some tiny, Asian tiles.
