SOLON MahJongg 3-9_web.tif

L to R: Diane Greenbaum, Barbara Glauser and Sharon Eng play a game of Mah Jongg at the Solon Senior Center, as Mary Triest, (standing) who serves as a teacher and coordinator of the Monday Mah Jongg program, looks on.

On Mondays at the Solon Senior Center, a group of Mah Jongg players gathers to do what Mah Jongg players do best: talk, laugh, and move the tiles back and forth from the center pile, hoping to create a winning suit.

Sometimes they even play for money – 20- to 30-cent pots, that is.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription