The City of Solon has officially added Juneteenth as a paid holiday for all of its employees.
The holiday, which takes place June 19, signifies the end of the Civil War and freedom from slavery.
It had been celebrated annually in various parts of the country since 1865, but recognized last June as a federal holiday when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.
It is also referred to as Freedom Day or Black Independence Day, among other names.
“This is in tune with what Solon is trying to accomplish as a community,” Mayor Edward H. Kraus said last week.
His comments followed City Council’s approval of the ordinance authorizing Juneteenth among other paid holidays like Martin Luther King Jr. Day, New Year’s Day and President’s Day, among others, for all full time employees of the city not covered by a collective bargaining agreement.
This follows suit with what was negotiated as part of the union contracts, Mayor Kraus
noted.
“This is a federal holiday, and it has been added for everybody,” he said.
Juneteenth is important, Mayor Kraus continued, and something the community needs to celebrate and embrace.
“It fits with everything we are doing with diversity, equity, and inclusion,” he said.
This year, a festival is planned to be held in Solon to celebrate it, Mayor Kraus added.
“We should all celebrate it and recognize it,” he said.
A DEI committee has also recently been formed in the city, which plans to host future listening sessions in the community, the mayor added.
A holiday like Juneteenth “gives us an opportunity to learn more about the holiday and the history,” Mayor Kraus said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.