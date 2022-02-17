It’s never fun when a winning streak comes to an end.
Solon Comets boys’ basketball Coach Tony DeCesare admitted he was interested to see how his team would respond after its ten-game winning streak was snapped.
The Comets dusted themselves off and defeated Greater Cleveland Conference foe Euclid 69-62 to clinch a share of the conference banner last Friday evening at Solon High School.
“It was obviously a goal we had at the beginning of the year so to accomplish that was great for the guys,” DeCesare said. “It was a fun moment for them and their families to cut down the net on our home court. Obviously it’s one goal accomplished and hopefully we enjoy it for the weekend and then come out next week to start working on the next one.”
It marked the first time since the 2017-18 campaign that the Comets (15-5, 7-2) won at least share of the GCC title. That team enjoyed a 20-game winning streak that year and advanced all the way to the Division I state finals.
According to the eight-year coach, he can see some similarities between that team and this year’s group.
“The thing that stands out with both groups is that they kept getting better as the season went along,” he explained. “There were small improvements in areas and big improvements in areas but every time we take the court this group continues to improve which is encouraging.”
After the winning streak ended in a loss to St. Edward on Feb. 8, DeCesare wanted to see if the offense would rely on one player or if his players would continue trusting each other.
It was the latter as the Comets continued moving the ball and buried three triples in the opening period to take a 15-10 lead.
DeCesare noted that one of the biggest keys behind Solon’s winning streak was its improved trust on the offensive end. Solon’s assist numbers have slowly climbed and that is because the Comets have found their rhythm in finding the open shooter.
Solon continued being lethal from beyond the arc by knocking down six threes in the second period. The Comets’ 18 points from long distance tied for the most number of threes made in a quarter this season.
While Solon couldn’t miss, the Panthers struggled to find open shots because the Comets focused on running them off the three-point line.
DeCesare explained that Solon’s defense has steadily improved because of its three-point defense. The Comets have limited how much help they give to guarding opposing players. Help will come but it comes later because Solon tries not risking leaving a shooter open.
Against the Panthers, Solon needed to win its individual match-ups because its conference rivals are one of the best shooting teams in the league. The Comets held Euclid to only two triples in the first half and led 41-28 at the half.
Sophomore guard Cam Brown helped open up the lead by burying three triples from the corner in the second period. Brown has become a reliable shooter off the bench.
DeCesare noted that all it takes is one shot and Brown can light it up from outside.
“I think it’s great to see a sophomore have that kind of confidence in himself and the guys have that kind of confidence in him,” DeCesare said. “We know if Cam’s open then he can make it and make it at a high percentage.”
One of the biggest reasons Solon has been a force in Division I has been the contributions of their underclassmen. The 6-foot-3 sophomore guard appears to be the next emerging core piece in the Comets’ future.
Solon’s offense slowed down in the third period with the Panthers forcing it to attack the paint. The Comets continued to force the ball out of Euclid senior guard Clayton Cunningham’s hands, they remained out in front 54-42 heading into the final quarter.
“I think that’s really becoming the strength of our team which is really encouraging,” DeCesare said. “There’s going to be stretches in games during the tournament where we might not stay hot from the outside and you need to get stops against good teams and we were able to do it.”
The Panthers’ 6-foot-0 senior guard came alive in the final period by scoring 13 points. Along with Cunningham’s resurgence, several turnovers allowed Euclid to trim the Comets’ lead to six points in the final two minutes.
The Comets withstood the rally by going seven-of-nine from the charity stripe to bring out the scissors and cut the nets down in celebration.
Junior point guard Rayquan Thompson paced the Comets by scoring 22 points, followed by senior forward Sam Marbury who tallied 14.
Following a home contest against Twinsburg on Feb. 15, Solon will try and wrap up outright ownership of the GCC title by hitting the road for its regular season finale to face Mentor at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.