After being virtual last year the curtain will rise once again for Thrive Performing & Visual Arts’ annual Art Knows No Boundaries variety show and fundraiser which returns in-person to the stage on Feb. 25 and 26 at the historic Geauga Theater.
The popular annual variety show lives up to its title as actors, comedians, musicians, vocalists, visual arts, and more will come together for an evening of spirited entertainment.
“We are very excited to stage the event in person this year. Art Knows No Boundaries is an event to showcase talent of all kinds that does not need to adhere to a theme or script like other productions,” said Thrive Managing Director Brett Boardwine. “We approach this show much more casually with the talent preparing and presenting acts for us to approve.”
Thrive has produced and hosted numerous music-only performances as well as themed concerts and live bands since it began in 2015.
Thrive was selected by Chardon City Council in December 2020 for programming and management of the Geauga Theater, a 292 seat Art Deco treasure on Chardon Square.
Built in 1939, it was formerly known as the Geauga Cinema and operated as a movie theater for almost 60 years.
Mr. Boardwine said that Art Knows No Boundaries has been a tradition within Thrive that has been produced since before they officially became an organization.
“This will be the 8th iteration of this event,” said Mr. Boardwine. “Last year we produced a virtual rendition as to not break tradition and let it pass by, it is a wonderful way for our existing talent and new talent to show their skills without many limitations.”
Mr. Boardwine said the event also celebrates variety and originality and is open to artists of all kinds with submissions varying widely each year, and the shows also vary pretty significantly.
“Throughout its history, musical acts range from original singers and songwriters to full rock bands,” said Mr. Boardwine. “We have also hosted actors, poets, magicians, dancers, and visual artists.”
The event will also be holding a 50/50 raffle as well as auctioning off tickets to other events coming to the Geauga Theater.
Mr. Boardwine said that he is most excited to see all the variety come back to the stage as the event is a night where there is likely something for almost anyone to enjoy.
“As an organization we have always been very invested in originality and creativity, there is sometimes a tendency within the arts community to label things as “real art” or that there is a “right” way of doing something,” said Mr. Boardwine. “This can be very dismissive of other art forms, styles, methods, and emerging trends approaching art that way can discourage originality. We want to encourage it.”
The variety show and fundraiser will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25-26 at the Geauga Theater Community Arts Center located at 101 Water St. in Chardon.
Tickets for the event will be $15 and are available on Thrive’s website at thrivepro.org and the Geauga Theater website at geauga.theater.
