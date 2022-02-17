Improvements to the Chagrin Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant will be completed soon and when the weather breaks the public will be invited to tour the facility, view the upgrades and see what their tax dollars funded.
Included among them is an additional $123,000 in three change orders approved by village council over the course of construction but within the contingency amount budgeted for the full $2.1 million WWTP project.
On Monday, village council approved the third and final change order totaling $30,088 for work platforms which plant staff will use to maintain the new disk filter system and two automatic garage door openers.
Village administrator Rob Jamieson told council he would be “very surprised if there are other changes” to the WWTP upgrades.
He further reported the plant’s new machinery was “up and running” and the project is very close to completion.
In 2021, council approved a change order for $66,618.33 for additional piping and base work for disk filter system and overtime labor to meet an EPA additional requirement.
A third change order totaled $27,040.40 for roof repair, a UV system transformer, floor repair, and to re-pipe the non-potable plant water line. All added change order costs are within the $146,930 budgeted for contingency costs with $23,183 remaining in that fund, Mr. Jamieson told council.
“For all capital improvement projects, and especially with projects like this where complex equipment is being replaced and retrofitted into an existing facility, a contingency amount is planned in the budget for unforeseen items and issues that arise during construction,” he explained.
“As the project is being executed, when issues arise, they are discussed between the contractor, project manager, and village administration to determine the appropriate direction to take,” Mr. Jamieson added.
A contract change order is then prepared and presented to village council for approval which he noted “ensures proper review and approval for all changes.”
Mr. Jamieson added each of the three contract change orders represent items that are needed for proper long-term operation of the plant.
These were not foreseen during the planning of the project but came to the attention of the village during construction.
“The overall budget for this project at the start was $2,142,841.60 which includes all design, engineering, and inspection,” Mr. Jamieson added.
Monday’s change order was for work contracted to Workmen’s Industrial totaling nearly $1.5 million.
Improvements to the plant -- located between Meadow Lane and the Chagrin River and River Run Park on Solon Road -- were approved in consultation with the Ohio EPA which began four years ago.
The agency, which approved the retrofitted improvements now underway, could have ordered construction of a much more costly new plant or plant expansion.
Mayor William Tomko said the improvements would not only save the village that large expense but improve the quality and productivity but removes the need for costly chemicals and will free up space for much needed storage.
In other council business:
Councilwoman Angela DeBernardo, representative to the Chagrin Falls Arts Commission, announced its next meeting will be 6:30 p.m., March 8.
The agenda will include the review two proposals for public art projects planned for spring.
Council president Erinn Grube announced her streets and sidewalks committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 28 to discuss snow shoveling in the residential district and the current ordinance which outlines the homeowner’s responsibilities.
Mrs. DeBernardo has advised council that the newly-formed downtown merchant organization, to which she is council liaison, is considering contracting with a service to plow sidewalks in the retail district next winter.
