Bainbridge Township Trustees approved a memorandum of understanding with the Geauga County Engineer for the repainting of road markings on all township roads east of Chillicothe Road (Route 306).
The road markings to be repainted include center lines, edge lines, stop bars, and school and crosswalk markings. The project will cost $57,200. Township road markings west of Chillicothe Road will be repainted in three years, as such projects run in 3-year cycles.
Trustees gave the Service Department authorization to solicit quotes for tree removal for many trees – many of them large in size – that are in the right of way between Taylor May and Crackel roads. It will be an expensive project, and the challenge is to down the trees before April, Service Director Jim Stanek said.
The Service Department is preparing for upcoming projects this summer after replacing bathroom floors and sinks in lakeside restrooms, repairing drywall in the police department, repairing mailboxes and cold patched roads, responding to 11 call outs during the storm, and more in January 2022. The department also held informational meetings for residents concerning Haskins Road projects.
The township is audited every two years and puts together an audit committee that meets once or twice to review the findings. Trustees appointed residents Ted Seliga, Terry Rose, Jeff Villers, and Max Yost to the audit committee, on which Trustee Chair Kristina O’Brien and Fiscal Officer Janice Sugarman will also serve.
“I’ve added a couple people who have shown interest in the township,” Mrs. Sugarman said. “It’s very helpful to have resident input.”
Trustees approved a new truck purchase from Sarchione Chevrolet for $53,300.50; a 2022 Ram cab/chassis purchase for $76,746; 2022 membership of Chagrin River Watershed Partners for $5,103; and more.
During the public comments section of the Feb. 14 meeting, Henri Preuss, a 45-year Bainbridge resident, thanked the township departments and their heads for how they handled past weeks’ inclement weather.
“It makes me proud to be a resident of this community,” Mr. Preuss said. “They’ve worked hard and deserve a round of applause.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.