After missing the world championship in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Orange High School Robotics Team is hungry for victory at the upcoming Finger Lakes Regional, part of the FIRST Robotics Competition. The team is headed for the regional tournament in Rochester, New York from March 9-12, when they will once again compete for a spot in the world championship.
Adviser Ryan McMonigle said 2020 was a difficult year for the students on the team. The team was quite competitive and won the finals round. Before the world championship could take place, the pandemic began. In 2021, there was a virtual alternative, but he said it was not the same. This year, Mr. McMonigle and the students are looking forward to competing again. In the team’s 16-year history, they have qualified for the world competition twice.
“I’m looking forward to seeing how our robot does,” sophomore Jack Arch, 15, of Orange Village said last week. “We put a lot of time and effort into it.” Jack is a member of the programming team. He helps write code so the robot can drive autonomously, pick up and shoot balls, and climb rungs.
On Jan. 8, FIRST Robotics released a new challenge, so the students began designing their robot, Mr. McMonigle said. In this year’s challenge, two alliances of three teams each will compete to throw their cargo balls into two targets. They earn additional points if their robots can climb several monkey bars at different heights in the last 30 seconds of the game, known as “end game.” This year’s game is 2 minutes and 30 seconds long. Robots must operate autonomously for the first 15 seconds, then drivers can control their robots for the other 2 minutes and 15 seconds.
Depending on the results of the Finger Lakes Regional, the team may compete in the Greater Pittsburgh Regional from March 16-19 and advance to worlds in Houston, Texas from April 20-23. They would have to win the Finger Lakes regional to qualify for worlds. There are 40 students on the team, Mr. McMonigle said, but 31 meet the attendance requirement to travel. This is the largest team the school has ever had, he said.
“The robot is completely built from scratch to take on tasks from the gear boxes to the frame,” Mr. McMonigle said. “The students welded the frame, they did all the programming, the wiring, all of that is done by students to take on that challenge. All the robots will look different. There is no blueprint or instructions. A lot of these skills we figure out as needed.”
He teaches design technology and robotics at Orange High School, where students learn to use much of the same equipment the robotics team uses, such as design software, a 3D printer, a laser, and a computer numeric control (CNC) milling machine. Students on the team learn other skills, including problem solving, 3D modeling, fabrication and welding.
“A big thing we learn is how to prototype and share ideas. A big part of robotics is explaining your ideas to other people, then designing and building,” junior Truman Williams, 17, of Moreland Hills said. “When we got the challenge for the robotics game this year, for the climber, we had five main ideas for designs. Everyone would try to create something out of the laser cutter, but it’s a mocked up version.”
There are four members of the drive team, Mr. McMonigle said. This includes a driver, assistant driver, a human player who feeds the ball back into the field, and a technician who must make on-the-fly fixes to the robot. Team Vice President Nikki Kolure, 16, of Orange Village is the technician on the drive team.
“Robotics is great and if you have the opportunity, take it because it will take you a lot of places,” Nikki, a junior, said of the team’s unique opportunities to learn about computer science, engineering, and problem solving. She made many new friends through the team and hopes more students will join the team. She uses AutoCAD to design robot features, and Inventor, a 3D modeling platform. Nikki plans to study engineering in college.
Although many of the students on the team plan to study engineering and computer science, others simply find joy in the problem-solving activities. The Orange Board of Education wished the team well as they approach the Finger Lakes Regional in early March.
