For the first time in over a month, the University School Preppers’ basketball team finally heard the word “congratulations.”
Having endured a seven-game losing streak, that word must have sounded foreign to the Preppers. They finally ended their skid by beating neighborhood rival Hawken 59-53 last Friday evening at The Weatherhead Gymnasium.
“I’m really happy for our players,” said University School Coach Sean McDonnell. “We play a really good schedule and like a lot of teams we’ve been dealt a tough hand of adversity in terms of injuries. We’ve had some close games that got away from us and Friday night we were fortunate to get a nice win.”
It marked the Preppers’ fourth consecutive victory against Hawken. The last time the Hawks beat University School was during the 2017-2018 campaign.
During the Preppers’ seven-game slide, most of the players with any varsity experience were injured.
Being undermanned entering the contest against the Hawks, University School (5-12) needed to call on players with no varsity experience.
The Preppers looked like a team ready to finally get back in the win column in the first period. Sophomore guard Justin Belcher ignited University School’s offense by burying three triples.
“The faster we got up on Hawken the better,” Belcher said. “We’ve had many games where the other team got ahead of us and it messed up our morale.”
All four of University School’s buckets were three-pointers staking it to a 12-9 lead.
Hawks’ Coach Josh Nugent admitted his team had trouble guarding University School on the three-point line.
“We talked about it and said the Preppers would go on runs and make four or five threes in a sport span,” he said. “We had to be able to withstand it and just stay true to who we are. I thought it affected us a little bit more than we needed to especially at the beginning of the game.”
University School continued to live and die with the three-point shot but couldn’t maintain its hot start. Hawken (10-10) trimmed the lead to 28-23 entering the break.
Belcher kept the Preppers’ offense humming by tallying 13 points in the first half.
Having played behind a large group of seniors his freshman season, the sophomore guard is using that experience to help guide a University School team full of new faces.
“Justin’s a really special player,” noted the six-year Preppers’ coach. “We are real fortunate to have him here at University School. The growth that he’s made is what we anticipated and expected for him. He’s a talented player and we have really high expectations.”
Belcher leads University School in scoring, rebounding, and minutes played. McDonnell said he expects Belcher to continue on that pace at an efficient rate.
Belcher’s big night continued when he buried a three-pointer at the beginning of the second half extending University School’s lead to 31-24.
The Hawks started building steam and went on a 9-3 run and took their first lead since the opening quarter on a three-pointer by senior guard A.J. Sands off an assist from senior guard Edward Ross to go up by one point.
Belcher admitted that University School was worried that things were once again slipping away from them.
“We had multiple games where we were up like that but our opponents just came back,” he said. “We had to keep having confidence in our shots, keep shooting, keep driving and hit our free throws.”
The Preppers quickly reclaimed the lead on a three-pointer by sophomore guard Duke Brennan to go ahead 34-32 and ignited University School’s offense to go on a 8-5 run to close out the third quarter.
University School’s defense stifled the Hawks in the final quarter by keeping them scoreless during the first four minutes.
The Preppers took back control by scoring 12 unanswered points opening up a54-36 lead.
McDonnell noted that the Preppers grew up in a major way.
“The players were resilient,” he said. “They were tough, they did not make excuses and when guys needed to step up and make a play, they did. That’s all you can ask for as a coach.”
University School’s long-distance shooting prevailed by burying 11 triples compared to only five for the Hawks.
Belcher led University School by scoring 21 points and collecting ten rebounds, followed by junior forward Ethan Nowak who tallied 16 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out five assists.
The Preppers fell to 5-13 after losing 98-79 to Shaker Heights on Feb. 12 while Hawken bounced back with a 61-49 victory against St. Marin De Porre on Feb. 14, improving its record to 11-10.
Sophomore guard Taj Caver paced the Hawks with 14 points, three rebounds and two assists, followed by junior guard Dominic Johnson who recorded 13 points, grabbed four rebounds and compiled two assists.
The Preppers will welcome St. Edward to Hunting Valley at 7 p.m. on Feb. 18 then host Lincoln West at 7 p.m. on Feb. 19. Following a road contest against Chagrin Valley Conference foe Richmond Heights on Feb. 17, Hawken will prepare for the postseason.
