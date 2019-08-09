Sheriff joins safe driving campaign
The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office has teamed with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration this Labor Day holiday to get drunken drivers off the roads in an effort to save lives.
The high-visibility national enforcement campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, runs from Aug. 14 through Sept. 2. Law enforcement will show zero tolerance for drunken driving. The enforcement is being coupled with increased state and national messages about the dangers of driving impaired to drastically reduce drunken driving.
“Labor Day should be time for friends and family to come together to enjoy the last days of summer,” Geauga County Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand said. “We need commitment from our community members that they’ll keep the streets free of drunk drivers so that everyone can have a safe holiday. This is a campaign to get the message out that drunk driving is illegal and it takes lives. Help us put an end to this senseless behavior.”
Sheriff Hildenbrand said drunken driving isn’t the only risk on the road. He said drug-impaired driving is also an increasing problem on our nation’s roads. If drivers are impaired by any substance – alcohol or drugs – they should not get behind the wheel of a vehicle. “Driving while impaired is illegal, period,” Sheriff Hildenbrand said. “The bottom line is this: If you feel different, you drive different,” he said. “Get high, get a DUI. It’s that simple.”
New group looks to sky
The Geauga Skywatchers Club will hold its inaugural meeting 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Chardon Branch of the Geauga County Public Library on Chardon Square. The topic of the first meeting will be the scale of the solar system.
The club will feature monthly lectures and astronomy activities directed at a sixth to 12th grade audience. Meetings are open to anyone interested in astronomy. Meetings will be held at various branch locations of the county library, the Burton Public Library and at Observatory Park in Montville Township.
“We explore astronomy with the guidance of local experts and sophisticated equipment available through local organizations,” George Trimble, president of the Chagrin Valley Astronomical Society and one of the club’s organizers, said. “Our goal is to teach the wonders of the solar system and universe while honing skills in mathematics, engineering, optics, observing, reason and critical thinking.”
In addition to using the library locations and resources, the club’s members will have unprecedented group access to the giant telescopes and planetarium at Observatory Park under the tutelage of Chris Mentrek, of the Geauga Park District.
