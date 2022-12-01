A request by Chagrin Falls police to prohibit left turns from River Street to North Main Street in the center of town prompted discussion Monday on crosswalk safety in the village.
The left turn is already temporarily prohibited during Blossom Time each year due to the large number of pedestrians and additional vehicular traffic throughout the downtown, Police Chief Amber Dacek told Village Council’s Safety Committee.
“The primary issue is it is a bad line of sight.” She said vehicles turning left onto North Main Street from River Street are contending with four lanes of traffic and a crosswalk. “It is just not safe,” she said.
“It’s just a matter of time before something bad happens, especially during busier times,” Lt. Jason Weiskopf said of morning and afternoon rush hours. “It is almost impossible to make that left turn,”
Councilwoman Nancy Rogoff said she agrees that it’s a safety issue but noted that it may divert traffic to other streets, including West Street. “West and River can get really congested with cars not knowing where they want to go, she said.
“I’m not saying those are reasons not to do it, but I think they are considerations,” Ms. Rogoff said. “You will put traffic someplace else, and what will you do then?”
Councilman Andrew Rockey said the street is not a county road, so the village has the ability to make changes.
If approved, the change would be done by ordinance to amend the village’s traffic control map.
As part of its discussion, the committee also reviewed the number of incidents at crosswalks provided by Chief Dacek, noting that there have been 29 incidents since mid-2014, with an average of 3.5 a year since then.
These accidents did not all involve injuries or people being transported to the hospital, but they resulted in citations where police could determine fault.
The last fatality at a village crosswalk occurred on July 12, 2014, at South Franklin and East Washington streets.
The good news is that the number of incidents is not going up, Mr. Rockey said.
Chief Dacek said that, in response to the overall concern for crosswalk safety, officers have been more present in the downtown area looking for all violations, including cellphone use and other distracted driving.
“The officers are aware of the concern of village residents that crosswalks may be unsafe and are told to monitor that as much as they can,” she said. Unless officers are at every crosswalk 24 hours a day, they won’t see all the incidents, Chief Dacek said. “We are enforcing when we see it.”
Mr. Rockey said everyone needs to be mindful of the growing rate of distracted drivers around the country.
Chief Dacek said another issue is that pedestrians and drivers don’t always realize that a green light for traffic to turn and the white walking symbol for pedestrians to cross means that the driver must always yield to that pedestrian.
Councilwoman Erinn Grube said she thinks it’s illogical to have people push a button to cross the street. She suggested temporary options to raise awareness at the intersections, such as planters, for example.
The committee also brought up the issue of adding cameras at some of the problem areas.
“The police department is always in favor of cameras,” Chief Dacek said. “Anything that captures a crime is a good thing for us. I would not object to putting a camera anywhere in this town.”
“I have a problem with eye in the sky,” Mr. Rockey said of cameras. “It’s a slippery slope.”
Chief Dacek said police generally do not write citations for incidents that they are not present for. There are some exceptions to this, such as accidents, she said.
“There is always two sides to the story,” she said, adding that cameras are not going to stop someone from getting hit in the crosswalk, but they would give police evidence after the fact.
Incidents are not always the fault of drivers, Chief Dacek said. “Sometimes these near misses are the pedestrian saying, ‘I have a walk signal. I’m going,’ with the car already making its commitment to turn.”
Councilman Brian Drum said this is not a blanket, one-size-fits-all solution, but rather each situation at various intersections is unique and should be looked at individually. “We should look at where is the highest volume of pedestrians crossing paths with vehicles and what is the simplest, most cost-effective and expedient way to improve this,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.