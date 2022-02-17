Skeptical intentions
Dear Editor,
The Tea Party has been the subject of considerable debate in recent issues of the Geauga Times Courier.
The controversy was sparked by a January 28th letter to the editor criticizing the Tea Party, which was followed in the next issue by two letters in rebuttal, “See for Yourself” and “Open Dialogue.”
I, too, attended the Tea Party meeting mentioned in the letters, one in which a member of the State Board of Education spoke about Critical Race Theory.
I had heard a good deal about CRT in the news and, as a teacher and scholar, I wanted to gather as many viewpoints on the issue as possible so that I could examine it as objectively as possible. I had also done a bit of homework, consulting nonpartisan sites online and a classic monograph on CRT, but I was missing the perspective of opponents of CRT—hence, my journey to the Tea Party meeting.
As the writer of “See for Yourself” promised, the meeting was open to the public, and the attendees were welcoming. The speaker, however, was disappointing. The writer of “Open Dialogue” asserted, “The purpose of the Tea Party is to encourage open dialogue and debate,” but from the speaker, I heard no openness to a free exchange of diverse opinions.
From her viewpoint, CRT was an open-and-shut case. She came not to engage in dialogue but to provide a game plan for members opposed to the teaching of CRT in local schools, a plan that consisted of providing a list of buzzwords loosely associated with CRT that she urged attendees to learn and then go hunt for at local school board meetings.
So if they heard, for example, the word “equity,” bingo: they’d have cornered their quarry. If this kind of lazy approach to weighty matters counts as “critical think[ing]” (the purported intellectual method of the Tea Party members, according to the writer of “Open Dialogue”), then we’re in big trouble in this state. It’s not very reassuring that the writer of “Open Dialogue” asserts, “Anyone that reads about CRT knows it is based on historically incorrect premises and promotes division with our society.”
Anyone? Really? If there’s complete unanimity on CRT, as the writer implies, why have a debate? If the speaker had truly been interested in dialogue and debate, why didn’t she present, in good faith, the argument for teaching the contentious history of American race relations in middle school and high school classrooms, which is what this brouhaha about CRT is really about? Better yet, why didn’t the organizers of the meeting invite a speaker who actually teaches CRT (which, by the way, is taught only at the college and postgraduate level)?
If the Tea Party had the courage to invite a speaker of that kind and engage him/her in civil debate, then it could justifiably say that it’s open to dialogue. Until then, I’m skeptical of its bona fides.
John McBratney
Munson
Beyond the talking points
Dear Editor,
A person from Munson recently submitted a letter to the CVT regarding a “Deceitful Strategy,” his words, about “Far Right Republicans” promoting “stronger voting restrictions... to prevent voter fraud.”
He goes on to claim that the reality behind “stronger voter restrictions” is actually “to suppress votes of those who might vote against them.” It was just another great example of one Party’s talking points that lack credibility. At best it is name calling, at worst “deceitful.”
He never mentioned what those alleged “restrictions” are, nor did he provide any evidence or backup to his claims. Let’s look at the actual details behind this allegation.
First, the main ingredient of most every initiative to prevent voter fraud is the requirement for voter ID. Here are a couple of facts for the writer to consider. A recent poll shows around 80 percent of the US population support voter ID. The writer’s claim that it is the far right that supports reform rings hollow with this point.
For 80 percent of the population to support voter ID shows not only bi-partisan support, it shows that a lot of independents must support it as well. Another point, 35 states already require some form of voter ID.
Seems to me that the states are simply trying to define something closer to uniform voting rules, after all, it’s the states that are required to make sure voting is fair and open to all. Another criticism of voter ID is that a group of people (I’ll let the writer define the group) are not capable of getting a voter ID. Checking online I find that approximately 10% of the US population does not have a government ID.
If that is really a problem, I’m sure both parties would be able to provide “assistance” for these folks just as they do for the many people who may not vote in an election. According to government statistics there were 158 million votes cast in the last election, an all time high.
If one party or the other is trying to suppress votes, they are failing. In fact, only 67 percent of eligible voters voted in the 2020 Presidential Election. Is that a result of a “deceitful strategy”? If so, please define the strategy.
As for me, not a “far-right Republican,” I want voting integrity where each person, who is alive, has one vote, votes their choice, and does not have that vote offset by a bogus vote.
Regardless of the level of voter fraud, anything improving voting integrity gets my support.
I’ll close with a quote by a very Patriotic American, Bob Dole, in his farewell letter, at age 98. He said, “As I walk the final walk of my life’s journey I do so without fear.” But “I’m a bit curious to see, like others who have gone before me, if I will still be able to vote in Chicago.”
JF Kadunc
Chagrin Falls
Let’s hear it for the ‘converts’
I am a concerned about the real threat authoritarianism poses to our Democracy. The great American experiment of the last 240 plus years is in jeopardy. The Republican Party has become a cult. It can not continue to restate and reinforce the “big lie.”
Last week, the minority leader of the Senate, reopened a “conversion “ conversation. I note this conversion process based on his remarks from Feb. 8. McConnell’s rebuke (likely a cynical move) of the RNC’s censure of Republicans Kinzinger and Cheney was very clear.
His rebuke of the RNC’s characterization of Jan 6th ‘21 as “ legitimate political discourse “ was also very clear. McConnell described this sad event for what it was: “a violent insurrection with the purpose of trying to prevent a peaceful transfer of power after a legitimately certified election... that’s what it was.“
There continues to be a lack of any real evidence of corruption or fraud. This led to plus 60 court cases – none of which ruled in Trump’s favor. A lack of evidence and its hollow ring must be acknowledged for what it is – a calculated attempt to undermine democracy and replace it with authoritarianism. Our country needs more “converts” like Cheney, Kinzinger, Romney and Mc Connell. These “converts” need to be willing to say “out loud” that the 2020 election was fair and legitimate.
They also need to be willing to say “out loud” that Trump sought, with his allies, to overturn the 2020 election. These “converts” need to oppose any form of a Trump restoration. Lastly, they need to refuse support of any and all who don’t sign up and get on board this shift back to the rule of law, sanity, and away from authoritarinism.
Trump never came close, in two tries, to winning the popular vote. He lost Republican suburbs in 2020 and he lost Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.
As long as he dominates the scene, the Republican party will not succeed nationally. The authoritarian camp continues with its Siren’s song. We must have a healthy Republican Party! Our kids and our grandchildren deserve better.
As the saying goes – we have many, many “fish to fry.” Let’s get at it.
Please communicate your support of these Republican “converts” regardless of their location in our country. Contact your Republican representative today with your request for their genuine commitment to become a “convert.”
Bill Franz
Chagrin Falls
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.