PEPPER PIKE — Despite the anticipated sale of the Beech Brook property, the organization’s community services are far from over, said Tom Royer, president and CEO of the private health agency.
Beech Brook is changing with the times to better serve children, he said.
“Selling our property allows us to have a greater impact on the larger community,” Mr. Royer said. “At this point, it’s the right thing for Beech Brook to do.”
Axiom Development Group is under contract to purchase Beech Brook’s 68-acres off of Lander Road. No price has been disclosed as of yet. Developers have proposed using this land and other parcels to create a mixed-use area that could include a town center with retail shopping, offices and housing. The land would have to be rezoned, which must be approved by city voters.
Residents packed city chambers during a recent public hearing asking questions about the concept.
Beech Brook has been a fixture in Pepper Pike for more than 95 years. Mr. Royer explained that the property off Lander Road was purchased in 1916 and Beech Brook moved onto the campus in 1924, around the same time that Pepper Pike was founded. With a 68-acre campus, Beech Brook was primarily known for its residential treatment for children. Over time, the organization shifted its focus to community-based services with less need for acres of property, he said.
Mr. Royer said that the cottages on the campus were originally built for kids ages 5-12, but around 2016, the average age of children living in the cottages was 16. The older kids had more aggressive behaviors, he said, and Beech Brook had to lock the cottages and put a fence around the property. He said that the leaders of Beech Brook questioned their future in residential treatment.
“‘Do we want to continue to do this? Do we have to work at the deep end of care?’ From a mission perspective, the answer was no,” Mr. Royer said. “We can put our money, time and resources into kids on the lower end of the spectrum and have a greater impact on the community.”
In June of 2016, Beech Brook closed its residential treatment program in Pepper Pike to focus on prevention and early intervention services instead. The Pepper Pike property has administrative offices and some outpatient therapy left. Mr. Royer said that when Beech Brook sells the property, the money the organization gets will go to the endowment fund, which will have a “big impact” on community services. The agency services children in Cuyahoga, Geauga, Summit and Lorain counties.
Looking back in history, Ladies of the Martha Washington and Dorcas Society founded the Cleveland Orphan Asylum in 1852 after many parents died during the cholera epidemic. By the 1950s, the organization focused on treatment for children with mental health and behavioral problems. School-based services began in the 1970s and by 2000, there was more community-based programming than residential treatment programming. The organization went through several name changes before it kept Beech Brook in 1971.
Beech Brook still offers more than 40 programs, including anger management, homelessness prevention, foster care, peer-to-peer mentoring and comprehensive sex education. School-based behavioral health services is the largest program, with about 100 schools involved. Mr. Royer said that the Cleveland Metropolitan School District is Beech Brook’s longest partner, but they also work with local schools like Orange, Chardon, Twinsburg and Bedford.
“Kids are referred by their teachers and parents, sometimes they are self-referred. They could have ADHD, anger issues, depression and usually they’re not doing well in school,” Mr. Royer said. “We work closely with school personnel and families to address those issues.”
He explained that Beech Brook has contracts with counties to provide foster care. The agency recruits and trains foster parents. Beech Brook also partners with the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Police Department for police assisted referrals. He said that the police sometimes respond to calls where there is no offense that prompts an arrest but there is a problem in the home. This program connects the families with Beech Brook’s services.
According to Mr. Royer, Beech Brook will start looking for a new location after 2020 begins. The agency has mapped out where the staff and foster parents live to find a location that is convenient for everyone, he said. The new location would include mostly administrative offices.“We hope that the rezoning passes,” Mr. Royer said.
“We will be really sad to leave Pepper Pike, the community has been fantastic.
“At this point in our evolution, the community can make a statement by allowing us to move and make a positive impact on the community and the types of services we’re able to provide.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.