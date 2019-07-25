PEPPER PIKE — Councilman Manohar Daga filed his petition to run for re-election on Nov. 5 at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.
Mr. Daga, 67, is the president of Dingus and Daga, Inc., an accounting firm in Shaker Heights. He has extensive experience in budgeting, financial planning, taxes and other consulting services. Mr. Daga said that he wants to use his background in finance to approach Pepper Pike’s infrastructure improvements with fiscal responsibility.
“We can delay maintenance but it costs us more because of inflation and the degree of the work that needs to be done,” he said. “I want an overall assessment of our roads to figure out our reasonable needs then determine the budget. I want to see what our long term needs are then figure out how to meet them.”
According to Mr. Daga, the city already is prudent with its finances, but he would like to plan for future expenditures. Pepper Pike is on solid ground with its finances compared to a decade ago when the city was in a financial crisis, he said.
“In terms of capital improvements and looking at major projects, our fiscal management is good. We are in a good financial state,” he said. “We are not running deficits and we’re able to do things we couldn’t do nine to 10 years ago.”
Mr. Daga said that he has the ability to build consensus among city officials. He said that he has played an important role on council to reach agreements and compromises between council members.
In addition to fiscal responsibility, Mr. Daga said that he wants to continue to provide excellent services to the residents and improve their quality of life. He said that the residents enjoy the quality of city services, such as trash hauling and snow removal.
“We need to use resources prudently and wisely to improve the quality of life,” he said.
After former Councilwoman Gail Mayland retired, Mr. Daga was appointed to council to fill her seat in 2014. He went on to serve another four-year term after that. Mr. Daga said that he is running for re-election because he is making a contribution to the community and the city is making progress. Mr. Daga said that he learned a lot in his first year as a councilman but now understands the legislative process.
“You have to assess yourself and ask if you’re making a contribution. For the finance committee and fiscal issues, I’ve made a contribution,” he said. “The city is doing well. We don’t have crises to attend to and we’re doing constructive things like investing money in capital improvements.”
Mr. Daga also said that he enjoys the congeniality between the council members and the administration of Mayor Richard Bain.
Candidates for council in Pepper Pike need at least 111 signatures to file their petition from registered voters in the city, which Mr. Daga completed.
