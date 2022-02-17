City Council will consider Tuesday retaining outside assistance in government relations and advocacy support to seek grant funding for a variety of projects.
This would be the first time Solon has pursued a professional lobbying group.
Mayor Edward H. Kraus is proposing the city enter in a one-year contract with a group affiliated with Squire, Patton Boggs in an annual amount not to exceed $48,000.
“The goal is to get grant money,” Mayor Kraus said.
He said Solon is embarking on several important community development initiatives in the next few years “that will undoubtedly transform our city.”
Such projects include, but are not limited to, the Solon to Bainbridge trail, the Cuyahoga County Library Innovation Center, the Norfolk-Southern rails to trails project, Solon Connects, upgrades and improvements to the Community Park, and more.
“Several of these initiatives we have discussed for years, and now is our time to turn the talking into action,” he said.
“The goal is to get grant money for the trails, the innovation center, infrastructure funding — you name it,” Mayor Kraus continued.
He said the city currently does not have the capacity in-house to take advantage of the ever-expanding amount of grants available for these projects.
“I am learning more and more of the monies that are readily available through the recently passed Infrastructure Bill, Federal Earmarks, National Rails-to-trails, Innovation Centers, State Capital Fund just to name a few,” Mayor Kraus said. “I feel that due to staff limitations we have missed out on many of these funding opportunities in the past.
“I feel this needs to end.”
Solon does not have a grant writer on staff, Mayor Kraus added.
“You need a professional lobbying group to lobby for your interest and access your funding,” he said.
He interviewed three groups and selected a group affiliated with Squire, Patton Boggs for their professionalism, experience and relationships both locally in Columbus and our nation’s capital, he said.
“While there are never any guarantees, I feel very confident that this team will provide us the best opportunity to secure much needed and critical funding for these critical projects,” he said.
Mayor Kraus noted that “time is of the essence” when it comes to this.
“These multi-funding sources are available to various communities, but they won’t last forever,” he said. “Communities that are not aggressive and lack these relationships will be sitting on the sidelines.
“As Mayor, I don’t want us to continue to be on the sidelines.”
