An artist with deep ties to the Chagrin Valley received one of Hollywood’s most prestigious nods recently: an Academy Award nomination.
Stefan Dechant, a 1987 graduate of Kenston High School, was nominated for Best Achievement in Production Design for his work as production designer in the 2021 film, The Tragedy of Macbeth.
The film, adapted from the classic play by William Shakespeare, was directed by Joel Coen and stars Academy Award winners Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. It was released on the Apple+ streaming service.
Mr. Dechant, 52 and originally from Bainbridge Township, has spent more than 25 years working behind the scenes on films including James Cameron’s Avatar, Forrest Gump, and Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland, 2010, among many other productions.
The Bainbridge native will be going up against work featured in box office smash-hits Dune, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, and West Side Story.
Nobody was cheering louder for Mr. Dechant than his parents, Tom and Kathy Dechant, when they were informed of the nomination.
“I was screaming so loud, and my husband was upstairs,” Mrs. Dechant said, “he had thought something horrible had happened.
“But we’re just so proud of him,” she continued. “I mean, he’s always been, even since a kid, into movies and making movies. So, we’re just so proud of him.”
The Dechants said they were also proud of the opportunity to raise their son in such an outstanding community.
“I just hope that [the community] understands what a great school system Kenston is, and I hope they’re proud of him, too,” Mrs. Dechant said.
Mrs. Dechant said that their family will be flying out to support Stefan for the 94th annual Oscar Awards, taking place March 27 at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Beverly Hills, Calif. But, the family will fly out with a sense of pride in the place they live.
“We’re just so happy for [Stefan] and for Northeast Ohio that someone has made it, and we’re just so pleased about it. I’m almost wordless.”
Kenston Superintendent Nancy Santilli said Tuesday afternoon that Mr. Dechant sets an example to students today.
“Stefan is an inspiration for our students to aspire to,” she said. “His example of hard work and dedication highlights that you can achieve your dreams and goals. We are very proud of Stefan’s accomplishments and success.”
