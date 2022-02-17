The Division I sectional meet continues to treat the Solon Comets’ swimming team very well.
Solon advanced 17 swimmers to the Division I district meet with the boys taking second place behind Mentor with a team score of 323 points while the Lady Comets finished as runners-up to Shaker Heights with a team score of 335 points last Saturday afternoon at the Spire Institute in Geneva.
“I was pretty pleased overall with the kids’ performances and how they carried themselves as a team,” said Coach David Perchinske. “A lot of our kids had some nice time drops and lifetime bests of that nature so it was a good meet overall. It was a good feeling.”
It brought an end to Solon’s two-year run as Division I sectional champions for both girls and boys but marked the sixth consecutive season each team placed in the top two.
The Lady Comets won two races and had district qualifiers in 10 of the 11 events.
The quartet of juniors Grace Perlberg, Niya Fried, sophomores Grace Chen and Sophia Chen earned a ticket to districts by taking second place in the 200-medley relay with a time of 1:53.43.
Senior Bridget Ferris came out of the 200-freestyle with the 16th seed by recording a time of 2:02.16.
Perlberg captured first place in the 200-individual medley to earn herself a guaranteed berth at districts with a time of 2:10.29.
Sophia Chen guaranteed her spot at districts in the 100-butterfly by taking second place after clocking a time of 1:00.31.
Ferris snagged the 16th seed in the 100-freestyle with a time of 55.97.
Junior Ava Shaker captured the 21st seed in the 500-freestyle by recording a time of 5:38.59.
Ferris, Shaker, Grace Chen, and Sophia Chen teamed up to earn the 14th seed in the 200-freestyle with a time of 1:44.77.
Junior Niya Fried clinched the 16th seed out of Spire in the 100-backstroke by clocking a time of 1:02.90.
Perlberg out-touched her competition in the 100-breastroke with a time of 1:06.89 securing an automatic bid to Cleveland State.
Having only qualified for the 200-individual medley last season at the state level, the Lady Comets’ junior is raising the stakes this season aiming to qualify in four events.
According to Perchinske, Perlberg’s chances look pretty good.
“It’s her dedication and commitment,” he said. “Grace doesn’t miss practices, she gives 100% effort on every set and she has an attention to detail. She’s a student of the sport and is always trying to work on technique and get better in all of that. Combining all of that really helps out.”
After tying for second place in the 400-freestyle with Mentor, the quartet of Ferris, Fried, Perlberg and Shaker outdueled the Cardinals in a swim-off to earn an automatic bid to districts with a time of 3:42.79.
The boys won three races and qualified at least one swimmer in all 11 races.
The quartet of senior Victor Perez Reyes, junior Logan Solonche, sophomore Andrew Indradjaja and freshman Drew Yagour captured an automatic bid to the district meet by finishig in second place in the 200-medley relay with a time of 1:43.03.
Senior Henry Tavens clinched a spot at districts by winning the 200-freestyle with a time of 1:46.26.
Indradjaja captured the 26th seed in the 200-individual medley by clocking a time of 2:14.93.
Freshman George Libecco earned the number eight seed in the 50-freestyle with a time of 22.33.
Yagour clinched the 19th seed in the 100-butterfly by recording a time of 55.90.
Tavens earned his second individual victory of the meet by clocking a time of 47.69 in the 100-freestyle.
Having never qualified for the state meet during his time at Solon, Perchinske believes this will finally be the year Tavens earns a trip to Canton.
“Henry does a nice job giving effort and does a nice job focusing on that race-pace training,” explained the six-year coach. “He likes to go fast and does some extra practice. He’ll get up and ask to do something fast at the end of practice. He’s really invested his swimming career.”
Solonche took the 13th seed in the 500-freestyle by recording a time of 5:09.31.
Tavens, Perez Reyes, Libecco and Yagour secured their spot at districts by finishing as runners-up in the 200-freestyle relay with a time of 1:29.61.
Yagour captured the 10th seed in the 100-backstroke by clocking a time of 57.02.
Perez Reyes clinched the 13th seed in the 100-breastroke by recording a time of 1:01.90.
Tavens, Indradjaja, Solonche and Libecco clinched an automatic bid to districts in the 400-freestyle relay by taking first place after clocking a time of 3:20.80.
Solon will continue its push to the state tournament at the Division I district meet at the Robert F. Busbey Natatorium at Cleveland State University at 12 p.m. on Feb. 19.
