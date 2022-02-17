Former Chester Township Fire Chief John Wargelin will continue receiving paid administrative leave through Feb. 17, according to a Severance Agreement dated Jan. 4 entered into with township trustees.
After several months of review and investigation, trustees made the decision to part ways with Mr. Wargelin who has served as fire chief since 2006 and appointed William J. Shaw as its new full-time fire chief effective Feb 1.
On Aug. 26, 2021, Mr. Wargelin was placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation related to potential violations of statutory provisions of the Ohio Revised Code.
According to the severance agreement, the investigation has concluded, but no employment related claims or charges have been filed by the investigator with the township and both parties desire to settle any and all claims or disputes which could have arisen out of the employment relationship between the parties.
“Employee has made various public records requests to the Township; and Employer denies any liability or wrongdoing, whatsoever; and Employee denies any liability or wrongdoing whatsoever, and Employee is desirous of resigning his employment voluntarily based upon his differences with Employer, and the parties desire to settle any and all claims and all other disputes which have or could have been asserted by Employee or by Employer arising out of the employment relationship between the parties,” the agreement states.
Effective Dec. 17, 2021, Mr. Wargelin agreed to voluntarily and irrevocable resign his employment as Chief of the Chester Township Fire Department, according to the agreement.
According to the agreement, “Employee has previously requested that the Employer withdraw a set amount per each payroll period which is sent to Ohio Deferred Compensation. Employer will continue to do so through February 17, 2022.”
Under the leave payout section of the agreement, Mr. Wargelin will also receive unused vacation time in the amount of $6,841.05 and unused sick leave in the amount of $17,615.12.
During the severance period, Mr. Wargelin agreed to make himself available to assist in the transition to the interim chief or permanently named chief with any matter related to the fire department.
Mr. Wargelin will also provide reasonable assistance to township trustees and be available for conferences with the township’s legal counsel related to ongoing litigation matters.
On page 1, item #3 Investigatory Documents, the township will maintain, to the extent any records exist, documents relating to the investigation commenced by private citizen Melissa Fisco as required by law.
“Employee acknowledges that the Employer must comply with the Public Records Act, R.C. §149.43, and any subpoena or lawful process to produce any investigatory records. However, the parties further acknowledge that any and all documents provided by the investigator to Attorney David C. Comstock, Jr., counsel for Employer, may constitute attorney-client privilege or attorney work product, as Comstock was retained to provide services to the Township and its investigator in the investigation and prosecution of any potential employment related claims. Employee will not contest this determination, and acknowledges that the Employer will contest the release of these records until a determination has been made by the Ohio Court of Claims or Geauga Court of Common Pleas as to whether or not the disclosure of the investigatory records is mandatory, subject to the waiver of any privilege or similar set forth in the subsequent sentence. Employer, Melissa Fisco or counsel reserves the right, in their discretion, to waive the attorney-client privilege or work product doctrine after February 17, 2022. Regardless of the court’s determination, these documents will not be maintained in Employee’s personnel file.”
In a subsequent amendment to the Severance Agreement dated Jan. 24, Mr. Wargelin will be allowed to continue in group health, vision and dental insurance coverage on the same terms as if he had not resigned and authorizes the township to deduct from his pay the amount of his contribution to those benefits.
The township will pay an additional 90 days toward Mr. Wargelin’s health insurance pursuant to COBRA. “Thereafter, employee will be responsible for any COBRA payments to maintain his health benefits,” the amendment states.
Both parties also agree that they shall decline to comment on any aspect of the agreement or facts giving rise to the agreement for a period of 90 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.