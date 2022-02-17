Kelly Misch 440-286-0409
Writer Advances to Regionals
Chardon Middle School seventh-grade student Abrielle Allen competed in Power of the Pen’s Lake Erie Region District 1 Tournament hosted virtually by Lake Erie College on Jan. 8. During the tournament’s Jan. 23 virtual awards ceremony, Abrielle was announced as one of 12 individual award winners in her grade level, placing ninth among 50 Lake Erie Region seventh-grade competitors and thereby earning her a medallion. By placing in the top 12, Allen earns a spot in the Lake Erie Regional Tournament on Mar. 5.
Through Power of the Pen, students engage in interscholastic writing tournaments and are provided with a platform for publication. The Power of the Pen Lake Erie Region division comprises several schools from Geauga, Ashtabula, Lake, southeastern Cuyahoga and northern Summit counties.
Chardon’s Power of the Pen team is advised by CMS fifth-grade teacher Shannon Monsman.
Dance Team Back in Action
After a hiatus, the Chardon dance team is back in action this school year. As a club sport, there are 14 dancers in grade levels 8 through 12 who worked hard in a short amount of time after winter break to be ready for halftime at the boys’ varsity basketball games this season. The dance team is coached by two adult volunteers, while Chardon High School senior Samantha Brown and sophomore Rebecca Fullerman serve as co-captains.
“The team is a wonderful example of collaboration between students and the community,” said Rebecca’s mom, Elizabeth Fullerman. “Buckeye Custom Tees designed a hoodie with quick turnaround and sold the apparel to team members at a discount. Geauga Family YMCA allows the team to practice at their facility free of charge. And we appreciate Chardon athletics director Doug Snyder for his encouragement and support and Geauga-TV for capturing team and action photos of the dance team at the Feb. 5 boys varsity basketball home game.
Non-Fiction Inspires Art
Park Elementary and Munson Elementary third-grade art classes wrapped up a three-day art project last month, a tie-in to the grade level’s Wit and Wisdom English language arts non-fiction unit titled “The Sea”.
In their ELA classes, students were engaged in writing about either a squid or shark and that choice determined which critter they drew for their art projects. In art class with teacher Beth Stickley, students used liquid tempera paint, oil pastels and embellishment materials to create unique, vivid deep-sea paintings with dimensional features.
“I am so impressed with these,” said Park Elementary third-grade teacher Mrs. Whiting. “Thank you to our art teacher Mrs. Stickley for working with the third-grade team on this project.”
Lunar New Year Cultural Learning
Elementary school music classes studied Lunar New Year celebrations around the world with music teacher Samantha Puterbaugh last month. Students at Park Elementary and Munson Elementary learned about cultural celebrations through watching videos of dragon and lion dance performances, doing their own dragon dance, and also creating their own colorful paper fans to move along in class with the “Jasmine Flower Fan Dance” song.
History Colorado Visits Munson
Munson Elementary second-grade classes ventured on virtual field trips with the History Colorado museum on the big screen in their classrooms on Jan. 20 and 25, a learning experience made possible for the four classes by the generosity of the Munson Elementary PTO. The field trips were a tie-in to the classes’ English language arts modules on the American West and included a presentation on the many ways the buffalo was used by the Ute Tribe.
