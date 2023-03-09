Just over two months away, and the buzz is growing for this year’s 64th annual Blossom Time, the village’s time-honored tradition presented over Memorial Day weekend.
“The planning is off and running,” Jeff Poprik, a South Russell resident and Chagrin Valley Jaycee who is serving as this year’s Blossom Time chair, said.
Mr. Poprik said the plans have been ongoing for the better part of this year due to the dedication of the event’s chairs, which number over 35.
“They have basically hit the ground running with their responsibilities,” he said.
Jaycees, who have historically put on the four-day event, meet monthly at this point to plan the numerous activities that make up the weekend, with each of the chairs reporting developments for various areas of the festival.
The theme this year, “Game Night — Old School Fun Since 1956,” is a nod to the founding year of the Jaycees, and will be brought forth in numerous ways, Mr. Poprik said.
“It’s a cool theme and will center around a lot of the board games played by young kids,” such as Monopoly, Candy Land, Battleship and more.
Mr. Poprik said it is hoped that that theme is also carried forth on the parade route, where homes along East Washington Street are encouraged to take part in friendly competition for the coveted “Beaver Cup.”
“We love to see the houses decorated,” he said, adding that every year there are at least five or six “stand-out” houses.
“It has become bragging rights to a certain extent,” Mr. Poprik said. “Game night would lend itself to that, and the opportunities (for decorations) are endless.”
Returning this year is a karaoke night under the Big Top Tent, presented for the first time last year and extremely popular, Mr. Poprik continued.
“It was a huge hit,” he said, “and we are bringing that back.”
Rides, concessions and the usual offerings in Riverside are returning, including traditions such as the Blossom Time Queen crowning, Kids Day, the race, musical entertainment and much more.
Festival planners hope that the balloon race and glow will go off this year, since it was canceled due to weather last year, Mr. Poprik said.
“Every year we get excited, and last year it turned rainy and cloudy,” he said, adding that it is all about safety when it comes to these events.
Mr. Poprik said they also hope for more community participation for the Sunday parade, which was a bit shorter last year.
And, with discussion of possibly taking down the old Skating Shelter in Riverside, they would be able to bring in a different ride selection, Mr. Poprik said.
Sponsorship is being brought forth and continues to be sought, with Jaycees for the first time coordinating this and their fundraising effort through one group.
“It really helps to focus our ability to raise funds and benefit the local merchants and the community,” Jaycee President John Liber, a resident of Chagrin Falls, said.
Proceeds from Blossom Time allow the Jaycees to support upwards of 30 charities, with the festival being their largest event and fundraiser of the year.
”Many of our other events have grown over the past years,” Mr. Poprik said, “but Blossom Time is, and for a long time, will be our biggest.”
