The fate of the Skating Shelter in Riverside Park is still being determined by village officials, with the possibility of its demolition and rebuild among the alternatives.
The village’s Parks Commission delved into the matter last week with input from Rob Jamieson, Chagrin Falls’ Chief Administrative Officer, and members of the streets department.
The shelter, built in 1974 and serving at one time as a seating area for the former ice rink in the park, has been blocked off since last year over safety concerns due to its overall instability.
Mr. Jamieson said the village has budgeted $35,000 this year for the shelter, which measures 14x18 feet, but outlined lesser costs if its construction were to be done in house.
“The current skating shelter is in poor condition,” Mr. Jamieson said. “When we inspected it last fall, it was not secure or safe, and it was wobbly.”
Mr. Jamieson said the shelter was constructed with vertical posts that go right into the ground with no footers.
“A lot of those have deteriorated,” he said, and noted that the roof is sagging.
“It was blocked off because it was unsafe,” Mr. Jamieson added.
Alternatives have been explored since that time, Mr. Jamieson continued, including saving the structure and rebuilding it, or building something new.
Local builder David Novak provided three options for the village to consider, including rebuilding the existing pavilion with new posts the way it is currently, and re-using the roof. This lower-end proposal of $20,000 would not achieve a plumb, level and straight structure.
The second option, at a cost of $72,000, would be to raze the existing pavilion and build another of similar size, including a timber framed construction, concrete footing, stone foundation, reclaimed brick floor and wood shingled roof.
The third alternative would be to raze the existing structure and build a new one with the same general design but with pressure-treated materials, including vertical posts that go directly into the ground. This estimate is $35,000.
Street Superintendent John Brockway presented an option of doing the project in-house, including purchasing a kit to rebuild it on site, with a metal roof, for a cost of about $8,000.
Parks Commission chair Anne deConingh said the advantage of metal over asphalt is its longevity and that it requires less maintenance.
Mr. Jamieson said that, in addition to the in-house option “that will look fantastic” at a reasonable cost, the skill of the village’s Street Department members will shine through.
“It highlights what they can do and pride in the community,” he said.
Once the village has the materials in house, the structure can be built in about a week, Mr. Jamieson added.
The group discussed the possibility of demolishing the structure prior to Blossom Time, and constructing a new one after both Blossom and Art by the Falls in June.
“The current structure is an eyesore in its current state,” Mr. Jamieson said.
“Rehabilitating it does not seem an option,” Councilman Brian Drum, liaison to the Parks Commission, said. “I see no reason why we wouldn’t dismantle it before Blossom.”
“We’ve got our value out of it,” Mr. Jamieson said. “It’s been there for decades.”
The shelter has served as a gathering spot where people have held picnics or other events through the years, including special events from the Chagrin Falls Library. During the COVID shut-down, Ms. deConingh said she and fellow members of the village’s Beautification Committee would meet in the shelter.
The Valley Art Center would also use the shelter for a number of gatherings as well as for the annual Art by the Falls.
Mr. Jamieson further asked the commission’s thoughts on the location of the shelter, and whether it should be moved.
“We want to make sure it’s a community decision,” Mr. Jamieson said. “Our job is to throw out ideas.”
Ms. deConingh said she would like another shelter in that same spot, not closer to the playground.
She encouraged fellow commission members to go to the park to observe the shelter and come back with ideas.
Plans are to make a decision by mid-April so the village can finalize the direction it is going with the shelter, Mr. Jamieson said.
“Personally, I think it needs to come down and be re-built,” Ms. deConingh said. “A repair does not sound like it would be plumb.”
“The shelter served its purpose and was a wonderful structure,” Mr. Jamieson said, “but this is what happens when you have poles going in the ground.
“We have made a valiant effort to conserve what was there and fix it,” he added.
