The Chardon Planning Commission granted concept site plan approval for a lot consolidation in the Thistlecreek Development Subdivision during its meeting held on Feb. 1.
Members of the planning commission considered the request by Thistlecreek Development LLC to consolidate three properties into one lot prior to the recording of the phase 1 record plat.
“Since there’s multiple parcels before they record the final subdivision, they basically have to combine them into one parcel and then plat the subdivision, that’s just like a housekeeping thing,” said Community Development Administrator Steven Yaney. “The subdivision sits on three separate parcels now so they basically have to plot them all as one.”
Home sites in the 31-unit detached single-family home planned residential subdivision have a smaller footprint and range in size from 1,400 to 2,400 square feet.
The subdivision comprises 20.78 acres located on the north side of North Hambden Street, about 180 feet west of Grant Street near King Kone.
“The consolidation plat probably should have happened a while ago, it just didn’t get picked up until the county was reviewing their paperwork and realized that they couldn’t record the subdivision until that was done,” said Mr. Yaney. “They’re doing that so they can get that recorded.”
Commission members also approved Thistlecreek’s request for record document approval for phase 1.
“They’re moving forward so they can start building the houses because it’ll still take seven to nine months to build a house,” said Mr. Yaney. “That’s what the council kind of walked through at their last meeting, allowing them to basically proceed knowing that the gas and electric are going to get installed but not making them wait to record the plat because if they don’t record the plat, they can’t pull permits for individual houses.”
Mr. Yaney said that would have caused a delay in building all of the houses by a couple of months when realistically by the time the houses will need the gas and electric, the gas and electric will be installed by the utility companies.
“It’s kind of a weird situation because in a normal development world, like in normal times, all of this would have already been done but there was issues with materials for the companies and it delayed some stuff,” said Mr. Yaney.
Completion for the project is expected to be by June 30 of 2022.
In other business, elections for Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Planning Commission for 2022-2023 were held.
Commission members elected Andrew K. Blackley as Chairman and Mary Jo Stark as Vice Chairman who will each serve in their respective positions for a one-year term.
Commission members also approved the Planning Commission meeting schedule for 2022 where each meeting will be conducted on the third Tuesday of every month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.