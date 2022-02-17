Students’ health and safety was the topic of discussion during Monday’s Kenston Board of Education Meeting, one week after the board voted to rescind its mandatory masking mandate.
The board voted 4-1 to rescind the mandatory mask mandate Feb. 8 to replace it with a recommendation to wear masks. This came after new recommendations from the Geauga Health Department.
Andrea Trimmer from Auburn Township brought up the topic of masking in the event “things get worse.”
“I may be, almost, as sick of talking about it as you are,” she said, noting how she spent the day as a parent volunteer for her child’s Valentine’s Day party in school and felt that things could have been named as “almost normal.”
“But my only remaining question is, what if things get worse?
“I haven’t seen anything on what are your metrics, what are your thresholds,” Ms. Trimmer said, asking if the board strictly goes off of what is recommended by the Geauga Public Health Department.
Board Vice President Jennifer Troutman Tuesday morning said she was very happy that the question was brought to the board.
“I thought she raised a really good point,” Mrs. Troutman said. “It is something that we have discussed in the event that the situation would get worse, what would we then do, and I think we don’t have any specific metrics in place at the moment.”
Mrs. Troutman added that the board will continue to communicate with local health departments for guidance as time continues.
