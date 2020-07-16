Falls curfew proposal tabled
Chagrin Falls’ pending curfew law was tabled on Monday in a 5-2 vote of council leaving questions about what happens next?
The motion to table was made by Councilwoman Janis Evans who said she did so because she objected to “the timing, and I don’t care for the wording.”
Council members Nancy Rogoff and Andrew Rocky had voted against tabling the curfew ordinance.
But allowing the ordinance to hang without a vote was not the way to settle the issue, Council President Erinn Grube said during the meeting. “I have asked Jan to send her questions to council and or Dale (Markowitz, village law director) so we can vote at the next meeting.
“I am willing to give a week to get clarity, but beyond that, I think there needs to be a vote,” Mrs. Grube said.
The curfew measure was brought to council by Mr. Markowitz soon after Cleveland experienced civil unrest following a peaceful Black Lives Matter rally protesting the death of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers.
It gives the mayor sole authority to call for a village curfew in times of natural disaster, civil unrest and health emergencies with council given oversight powers.
Mayor William Tomko has consistently said it was not he who asked for the legislation because the village charter gives him that authority.
Chagrin considers new district
Chagrin Falls Council on Monday agreed to look into forming a downtown entertainment district as another way to boost its bar and restaurant business.
The suggestion came from Councilman Andrew Rocky who said he had been approached by people who saw the value in the designation as it applies to liquor licensing which allows “open container” activity.
The proposed district will begin on West Orange Street down Main Street to the base of Triangle Park.
Mayor William Tomko said he was concerned Main Street “will become Bourbon Street.” Mr. Rocky noted there would be controls on the days of the week and hours of the day when the “entertainment district liquor license” would be in effect.
Council President Erinn Grube said it is “an interesting idea” and while she supported the village’s bar and restaurant businesses, the village may be too small to qualify.
Mr. Rocky will investigate, he said.
The overriding question is whether the village has the $150 million business investment required. Hudson, Shaker Heights and Lakewood are among those municipalities to have qualified.
