ORANGE — Pradip Kamat, a 25-year-resident of the village, has thrown his hat in the ring for a council seat up for grabs on Nov. 5 in a bid to have a hand in shaping the community’s future.
“We have to manage how we grow the community,” Mr. Kamat said. “We need to look at how we manage the green space.”
Mr. Kamat pointed out that the development of Pinecrest, the new $230 million mixed-use shopping district at Harvard Road and Interstate 271, removed many trees. Additional acreage is expected to be developed behind Pinecrest, he said, emphasizing the importance of maintaining green space in the village.
“We need to work on making sure that what we have started with Pinecrest and across the street and properties like the Lakes of Orange that everything is done correctly so it benefits the village,” he said.
Mr. Kamat, 65, said that it is important to him and his wife to be involved in their community. His wife, Deborah, is the vice president for the Orange Board of Education. He said that he and his wife have been involved in politics since the early 2000s, and have campaigned for various presidential candidates and local representatives. Mr. Kamat said that he helped manage the campaign for former Councilman Ron Barron, who passed away in April.
Currently, Mr. Kamat is the president of Indus International, Inc., where he helps clients who have manufactured items in the United States find an overseas market in India. He founded Indus International in 1992. The company has locations in Cleveland and Mumbai, India. In addition, Mr. Kamat was a former executive with Swagelok, Keithley and Rockwell Automation. He said that he brings experience in sales, marketing, strategic thinking and management and has expertise in contract negotiations, financial analysis, business development and planning. This business experience would be helpful as a councilman, he said.
“I’ve been a business person for awhile,” he said. “I do a lot of work in contract negotiations and in business development, which should help a lot with Pinecrest and other development processes going on.”
He is also on the board of directors for Steiner House, an international student house on the campus of Case Western Reserve University.
Mr. Kamat also applied in June to fill Mr. Barron’s vacant seat until the end of the year, but council selected Alan Charnas.
Mr. Kamat filed his petition to run for the council seat with the required 25 signatures at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.
