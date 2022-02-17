The West Geauga Board of Education voted 4-1 to rescind the district’s mask mandate, effective immediately, citing low COVID-19 transmission rates in Geauga County.
The decision was made at the Feb. 14 board meeting following Superintendent Richard Markwardt’s recommendation per the updated Ohio Department of Health and Geauga County Health Department guidelines.
The resolution makes masking optional. Those who want to continue wearing masks may do so. Sanitation and social distancing protocols remain in place.
The vote does not stop the board from implementing the mandate if COVID case counts rise in the future. The board will continue to monitor those numbers and post them publicly via the district website.
Board Vice President Ben Kotowski, the only board member to vote against rescinding the mandate, said that some may believe Geauga County’s low COVID transmission rates are a reason to end the mandate, but he disagrees. He added that he respects those who disagree.
“I know families and community members see this as a bellwether for getting out of the pandemic,” Mr. Kotowski said. “It’s along the same lines of why you don’t stop taking antibiotics when you feel better.
“The whole idea is to slow down transmission so we don’t slow down the medical system so that people in our community are safe.”
Superintendent Richard Markwardt added that there are immunocompromised students and staff who will continue to mask and that the district will work diligently to ensure they can do so without repercussions such as teasing.
During the public remarks section of the meeting, Novelty resident Janel Mueller took the chance to thank the board for keeping its mask mandate for as long as it did.
“There are those of us in the community who very much appreciate you sticking with your guns this whole time,” Ms. Mueller said. She said she respects the board’s decision to follow health department guidelines.
The board approved bids concerning the abatement, demolition, and monitoring of the two at the former Newbury High School.
Midwest Environmental was chosen for abatement of the high school for $354,860. ProQuality Demolition will demolish the former school for $274,600. Asbestos abatement monitoring will be done by Terracon for an amount not to exceed $46,750. Demolition monitoring will be done by Terracon for an amount not to exceed $48,000. Project management will be done by Terracon for an amount not to exceed $24,000.
The board has recently discussed a need for sensitivity in the high school demolition and a way for the Newbury community to “say goodbye” to the former school. The board will be planning upcoming activities that allow access and some sort of ceremonial closure to the building.
A tour for community members to walk through the building, which was open from 1928 until the territory transfer in 2020, will take place Feb. 26. In the meantime, emails will be sent out to community members who may be interested in having a brick to commemorate the school.
The board presented Parker Pacifico, student and spelling bee champion, with a certificate of achievement. Parker presented two of his spelling bee trophies to the audience and was met with applause.
“This took a lot of work, and the work paid off,” Parker said.
Superintendent Richard Markwardt said Parker was one of the students who welcomed him when he was introduced to the community seven years ago. He said he will never forget facts Parker told him about research he was conducting that night in front of an audience of many people.
“As a result, you’re always going to have a warm spot in my heart,” Dr. Markwardt said.
In addition to his participation in spelling bees, Parker is a top writer in Power of the Pen and is involved in Math Club and the stock market challenge.
The board will meet next Feb. 28.
