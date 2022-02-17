Katy McGrath 440-543-9677
Family Ties Night
We are excited to have the second Family Ties Night of the 2021/22 school year on Wednesday, Mar. 2 with no homework assigned, no athletic practices or games after 4:30 pm and no meetings or activities hosted in the district. Buckeye Chocolate Cafe, Cleveland Pizza, Cowboy, Guido’s, Hungry Bee, Jersey Mike’s, Mazzulo’s, Romeo’s, Sirna’s and White Flower Cake Shoppe will be providing “family-friendly” discounts as part of this event. If you are a local or Kenston family owned business and would like to participate in this evening, please contact the Board of Education office at 440-543-9677 ext. 1400.
College Credit Plus Information
Kenston is sharing their College Credit Plus (CCP) Annual Information Session with families virtually this year. CCP is a program that allows eligible students in grades 7-12 to take college courses, earning college credits at no cost to parents. These college courses also count as high school credits for students. If this is a program that you would like to learn more about, please watch the informational video posted on the high school website. Mentioned in this video are three very important resources that are required of students/parents to review: CCP Annual Information Session Slideshow (contains contacts and linked resources from area colleges), CCP Informational Packet, and the CCP Intent to Participate form (form needs to be completed by prospective and returning CCP students and parents no later than April 1, 2022).
Senior honored
Kenston High School senior Ashley Handwerk was recognized as a 2022 Ohio Music Education Association All-State Band member. She and other members of the All-State Band were conducted by Major Ryan L. Nowlin at the annual OMEA Conference. Ashley was one of only 62 students selected to this year’s band from over 700 high schools in Ohio. Ashley is pictured with music teacher and Band Director Mr. Jeff Link.
Ashley plans to major in clarinet performance this fall. She has performed in over ten different orchestras and bands over the past few years, gaining experience in a wide variety of musical mediums and genres. She is currently a member of Kenston’s symphonic band, jazz band, and pit orchestra, as well as the Contemporary Youth Orchestra and Kaboom Studio Orchestra.
To be selected to participate in the OMEA All-State Band, students submit an audition recording and be a member of their school’s band during the 2021-2022 academic year.
Speech and Debate
Congratulations to the following members of the Kenston Speech and Debate Team who qualified for States at Districts on Saturday: Eden Truax, Emily Hunt, Maximus Yost, Micah Greenberg, Jacob Spencer, Addison Altmann and Ella Jewell. States will be taking place at Wooster High School during the first weekend in March.
KHS Students of the Month
Kenston High School is pleased to announce their Students of the Month for January. Students selected as Student of the Month honors were ninth graders, Lilah Cornell and Joshua Jaeger; tenth graders, Juliana Heiman and Hadleigh Schmittel; eleventh graders, Jayme O’Neill and Maya Zoretich; and twelfth graders, Jacob Eastburn and Jennifer Kapcio.
