The Chagrin Falls Tigers’ hockey team says good luck to anyone who thinks they can slow them down.
What Chagrin Falls lacks in numbers it makes up for in scoring depth. The Tigers flashed their scoring prowess by beating Nordonia 6-3 in the Baron Cup III quarterfinals last Thursday evening at the John M. Coyne Recreation Center.
“We were excited to advance,” said Coach Craig Hoberman. “Nordonia, who won the Blue South, can skate with any of the teams in the Blue North and actually skated well against a couple of the White Division teams this season so we didn’t take them for granted and knew we had to play our game.”
The Tigers (13-8-0, 9-4-0) ended their regular season having won six of their last eight contests. The first-year coach note a key part of Chagrin Falls’ recent success had been getting off to fast starts.
The Tigers continued that trend when junior right wing Elliot Despres lit the lamp off assists from junior forwards Matt Revnew and Zech Armstrong at the 12:21 mark staking Chagrin Falls to a 1-0 advantage.
Less than 00:20 seconds after defensemen Tommy Conway was sent to the penalty box for roughing, Nordonia scored the equalizer with 11:23 remaining in the opening period.
Sophomore right wing Brett Rapp cashed in on the power play when his shot tipped off Tigers’ freshman goalkeeper Nathanael Newton’s glove and trickled into the net. Junior left defensemen Danel Kimpton and freshman center Noah Vega were each credited with an apple.
According to Hoberman, the Knights had the skating advantage but Chagrin Falls knew how to move the puck.
Senior left wing Andrew Kirkpatrick pushed the Tigers back ahead 2-1 when he went five-hole on Knights’ junior netminder Kevin Waite off an assist from Despres with 8:24 left.
The Tigers tacked on another goal when Armstrong scored off an assist from Kirkpatrick at the 6:42 mark extending the lead to 3-1.
“It was certainly nice going into the first second period with a two-goal cushion,” Hoberman said. “In between periods, it makes it much easier to have a discussion with how to advance forward when you’re up a couple of goals vs. being tied or being down.”
Chagrin Falls limited the Knights to only five shots in the first period. Hoberman credited that to the Tigers dominating puck possession. According to him, Chagrin Falls spend close to 75% of the opening period in the Knights’ zone.
The Tigers continued peppering Nordonia’s net with shots and pushed their lead to 4-1 when Conway lit the lamp at the 11:37 mark off an assist from Kirkpatrick in the second period.
The Knights responded with another power play goal. After junior defensemen Alex Newton was issued a two-minute penalty for tripping, Nordonia trimmed the lead to 4-2 on a goal by senior forward Max Zuschin at the 8:56 mark. Sophomore forwards Owen Tindall and Jacob Waite each picked up an assist.
The Tigers did a good job keeping Nordonia out of the net but struggled mightily on their penalty kills. The Knights were three-for-four in their power play opportunities.
“They were all scored very quickly,” admitted Hoberman. “We just didn’t do a very good job at tracking and staying focused on being on our penalty kill. It wasn’t just the first goal but we struggled all night with our penalty kill on Thursday evening.”
The Tigers pushed their lead back to 5-2 on a goal by junior center Henry Westendorf with 2:52 remaining in the second period with Conway and Kirkpatrick each recording an apple.
Of the Tigers’ six goals scored, they assisted on five of them.
According to Hoberman, Chagrin Falls’ puck movement has improved dramatically since the beginning of the season.
“That’s something I’ve harped on day one with this group,” he said. “Our success is not going to be because we’re skating past people. I really would prefer not to have guys streaking around the ice because it expends a lot of energy. It goes back to puck movement. We’ve preached that since day one and we’re doing that effectively now.”
Despite Nordonia totaling 18 shots over the final two periods, Nathanael kept the net clean by snaring 20 saves in the game.
The first-year coach was impressed by his freshman goalie’s postseason debut.
“In terms of how he stands up, comes out of his crease and makes decisions to come out of his net to play the puck,” Hoberman noted. “Those are things he wasn’t doing earlier in the season. For it being his very first playoff game or postseason game, I feel like he responded very well.”
The Tigers’ march to the Baron Cup III title game was halted when they lost 6-5 to Cuyahgoga Valley Christian Academy in the semifinals on Feb. 12.
Should Chagrin Falls win its opening playoff game against Cleveland Heights in the Kent District Tournament on Feb. 16, then it will face Shaker Heights in the next round at the Kent State Ice Arena at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 20.
