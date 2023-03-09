Logging taking place in Geauga Park District’s Headwaters Park in Huntsburg Township is being managed by the City of Akron.
Responding to a resident concerned about logging on what he thought was protected park district property, Geauga County Park District Executive Director John Oros set the record straight.
He said the logging is part of a “timber harvest” contracted by the City of Akron, which owns the 926-acre property.
“The Geauga Park District is fortunate to have leased this property as a park since 1995,” Oros responded in an email.
As such, the Geauga Park District has no jurisdiction about what happens there. “The Geauga Park District permit processes do not supersede the rights of the landowner,” Mr. Oros said.
The City of Akron provided The Times with documentation showing that 20 years after the original Lease Contract was signed, a second was drawn up in 2015 for the purpose of “development, operation and maintenance” of property formally known as Eldon Russell Park.
An amended 25-year lease in effect from January 1, 2018, through Dec. 31, 2042, was signed in August 2018.
Per lease teams, Geauga Park District pays the City of Akron $210 annually. Mr. Oros said he was aware of just one resident who had expressed concern over the logging.
“It’s nice to know that across 90,000-plus residents, our park guests are thrilled to have Headwaters Park as a resource for their enjoyment,” he said.
Mr. Oros said that the conservation community understands the place of responsible forestry practices and timber management in eastern Geauga County.
“Timber harvest supports many of our local businesses in the Amish community,” he said. “We have faith in a responsible conservation partner in the City of Akron, which is well-respected in setting aside land for the protection of their watershed. They are committed to the stewardship of their land and water resources.”
