About one month into their first terms as elected officials, a panel of three newly elected leaders met with residents at Geauga West Library. Bainbridge Trustee Michael Bates, Russell Trustee Matt Rambo, and South Russell Village Council Member Chris Bell attended the event.
All three officials are non-incumbents, have not served in public office before, and will hold office for the next four years.
The panelists responded to questions posed by residents about school board relations, meeting attendance, changes in perspective, the role of social media, and more. Clips of the event are available on Facebook @gbageauga.
“The panelists did great,” said Maximus Yost of Geauga Bipartisan Advancements, the group that hosted the event. He deemed the event a success. “It is apparent they are eager to fill their four-year terms with learning and communicating with residents.”
The event gave an opportunity to remind residents the officials they recently elected are now in office and to teach them something about local government, said Mr. Yost.
Geauga Bipartisan Advancements is a political group of Kenston students that was formed by Mr. Yost. He started the group because he noticed there was no strictly bipartisan group that holds events on a variety of issues in Geauga County, and he saw a need for one in light of an increasingly toxic political climate throughout the nation.
“They’ve got a good thing going,” Dr. Bates said about the group. “They’re all really interested in government, particularly local government, and bringing people together in a cordial way.”
Members of the group are former students of Dr. Bates’ seventh grade history class at Kenston.
“I can’t say enough how proud I am of those guys,” Dr. Bates said.
The group is considering several options for upcoming events, including a panel on domestic violence and opioid abuse with county police chiefs, or something related to the 2022 primaries.
“We love doing these events, and hope residents gain valuable knowledge from the officials who attend as panelists,” Mr. Yost said. “We will continue into the future serving Geauga County, and bringing civil discussion to all who attend.”
