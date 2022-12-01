Geauga County Commissioners earmarked $580,000 for road projects at their regular meeting last Tuesday.
The commissioners approved the county engineer’s request to award the bid to Burton-based Ronyak Paving for the asphalt resurfacing of Messenger Road in Auburn. At $475,775, they represented the lowest and best bid.
This work will take place next spring, Deputy Engineer Shane Hajjar said. “Traffic will be maintained, but some delay should be expected.”
The commissioners also approved two change orders for completed work. They approved a $40,871 change order to close out the asphalt resurfacing project on Munn Road. The final amount was $850,000 versus $890,000 that was bid, Mr. Hajjar said.
They approved another $5,120 change order increasing the contract with local Eclipse Co. for the Farmington Road bridge replacement in Parkman, closing that project out at $321,000. The commissioners also voted to authorize the disbursement of $100,000 in Ohio Public Works Commission grant funds for this project, to fund about 30 percent of that project.
The commissioners also approved two items at the Department of Water Resources’ request: a $173,999 payment request for design and engineering services for the McFarland Wastewater Treatment Plant Renovation Project and approval of the submission of the list of late payments and fees from customers to the county auditor, in the amount of $447,561. Homeowners in the county without a septic system are Water Resources’ customers.
The commissioners approved the annual submission of the list of delinquent sewer user fees, water fees, tap-in installments and subsequent certification to the Geauga County Auditor, amounting to $422,227 in late payments and $25,333 in fees. The amount has gone up about 2% from last year, when the total amount was $457,984, Water Resources Director Steven Oluic said.
In other business, the commissioners:
Approved a resolution in support of the Be a Santa to a Senior program, and lauded the program for its efforts in visiting seniors, giving them gifts and lifting their spirits. In the past 19 years, this program has made more than 5,000 deliveries to county seniors.
Took no action following an executive session with Water Resources to discuss union negotiations with Local 4340 Communications Workers of America, AFL-CIO/CLC.
