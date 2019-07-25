Police car show
South Russell Police Department’s first annual Charity Car Show is set for noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 4 at the South Russell Village Campus, 5205 Chillicothe Road (Route 306) in the village. All proceeds will be donated to families affected by childhood cancer.
Admission is free to the public and show car registration is $20. The show will feature a variety of cars, according to South Russell Police Chief Mike Rizzo, including antiques, classics, modern and antique muscle cars, hot rods, imports, exotics, military and more. There has been a great response from car owners, he said. Trophies will be awarded in the different vehicle categories.
There will be auctions and raffles along with prizes including an autographed football from the Cleveland Browns, sports memorabilia, gift certificates, car detailing packages, gift baskets from local restaurants, concert tickets as well as tickets to Cleveland Indians games, to the Great Lakes Science Center and Blossom concerts. Food trucks will be on hand and there will be a DJ with music as well as bounce houses for the kids.
To pre-register and for more information, email SRPDcarshow@gmail.com. The event is being sponsored by Ganley Chevrolet, Summit Racing Equipment, K.E.I Carbody and Mechanical and Hattenbach. Off-site parking for visitors will be provided at the shopping plaza at Chillicothe and Bell roads as well as other businesses.
Gates Mills puts renewal on ballot
Gates Mills council members met in a special session on July 16 and passed a resolution to submit a 3.5 mill tax levy renewal to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections for the Nov. 5 election.
Village Treasurer Tim Reynolds said that this is a five-year levy that was originally passed in 2005. The levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 house $350 annually, he said.
If approved, Mr. Reynolds said that collections will begin in 2020 and the levy would generate $703,560 annually for the village. Mr. Reynolds said that the levy funds are used for the village operating expenses, including police and fire services and infrastructure repairs. Since this is a renewal, there would be no change in the amount that residents currently are paying, according to the treasurer.
