Land once eyed for a $200 million mixed-use development on Bainbridge Road, that included a winery, is once again in the limelight.
City planners Tuesday approved a lot split for the approximately 102.5 acre parcel at 39350 Bainbridge Road.
This was before a packed City Hall with residents from the nearby Thornbury subdivision, who questioned the need for the lot split in light of the history of the property, which involved the defeat of Issue 110 in 2018, a rezoning that would have paved the way for the complex.
The development, to have been called Solon on the Lake, drew extensive debate among city officials and residents, especially those located in the Thornbury development of 250 homes, which abuts the proposed project site.
The developer got to the ballot through the initiative petition process as well as through a lawsuit filed in the Ohio Supreme Court against the city when City Council opted to not bypass the three reading process to move the rezoning to that fall ballot.The city was unsuccessful in the suit.
Residents in opposition to the plan formed Residents for Reasonable Zoning with a steering committee of 26 people. Through its grassroots effort, they confirmed thousands of no votes throughout the community. The issue failed both citywide and in the affected Ward 3.
Solon on the Lake would have also included housing, retail, a hotel, underground parking and more. It was the vision of developer Yisrael Harris, who lives on the property.
Attorney Jordan Berns, representing the developer, assured those in attendance that this was simply a lot split.
“There isn’t a development plan in the works right now or further proposal to further subdivide this parcel,” he said.
The proposal before planners would split the two parcels to approximately 20.1 acres and 82.4 acres respectively. No variances were associated with the proposal.
Polaris Engineering and Surveying out of Willoughby Hills presented on behalf of the Harris family, stating that the purpose of the lot split was to separate the eastern 20.1 acres of the property with the existing home of the Harris’ to be used for residential purposes by them.
The remaining 82.4 acre balance of the property will remain under company ownership, Bainbridge Road LLC.
The property is zoned single-family residential.
Planners noted the lot split was legal and within the code, and would support it.
City Council will have the matter on its agenda Tuesday.
