Chagrin Falls police responded last week to an incident involving juveniles causing mischief inside CVS in the Chagrin Falls Shopping Plaza.
No one was charged in the incident.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If you are a NEW Subscriber and just made payment, your E-Edition will be available with the next issue of The Times. (NOTE: If your payment was made after noon on a Tuesday or on a Wednesday, your subscription will be active the following week.)
NEW Subscribers (Print & Digital Only) will need to verify their account the first time logging in by clicking the "Current Print Subscriber" option. Complete requested information and click Claim.
If you are an EXISTING Subscriber, select the "Current Print Subscriber" option.
If you are a NEW Subscriber and just made payment, your E-Edition will be available with the next issue of The Times. (NOTE: If your payment was made after noon on a Tuesday or on a Wednesday, your subscription will be active the following week.)
NEW Subscribers (Print & Digital Only) will need to verify their account the first time logging in by clicking the "Current Print Subscriber" option. Complete requested information and click Claim.
If you are an EXISTING Subscriber, select the "Current Print Subscriber" option.
Chagrin Falls police responded last week to an incident involving juveniles causing mischief inside CVS in the Chagrin Falls Shopping Plaza.
No one was charged in the incident.
According to the police report, the disruptive behavior at about 6:30 p.m. Nov. 23 included breaking small items, running around the store, hitting one another and being loud while doing so.
The six boys and girls all were middle-school aged from Kenston, police said.
A store employee who contacted police for assistance said the group had returned to the store multiple times, even after being asked to leave.
The juveniles were located by police outside, in the general vicinity of the store.
After speaking to them, police contacted their parents, who arrived to the area to pick up their children. The juveniles are no longer welcome in the store, according to the report.
The store did not want to pursue charges for any type of criminal mischief, according to Lt. Jason Weiskopf, and the juveniles were not required to pay for the damaged items.
Miscellaneous items were damaged, police said, and no value was determined.
Lt. Weiskopf said that, while it is not an official hang-out, juveniles tend to spend time after school in the area between the CVS and Heinen’s stores in the plaza. There have been some issues throughout the year of juveniles congregating there, he said. As a result, officers drive through and walk in the area as part of their regular patrols.
Lt. Weiskopf said that, while anyone is welcome to go into the stores and purchase things, they are not permitted to damage property, steal or misbehave in places of business. It’s important that they are respectful of the businesses, he said.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
QUESTION: Do you think Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (or any other incumbent statewide elected official) should be required to publicly debate their opponent prior to Election Day?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.