The Geauga-Trumbull Solid Waste Management District household hazardous waste collection event is Oct. 10. The waste district said it misprinted the date as Sept. 12 in the Department on Aging’s September newsletter. The district asks that no residents in the district bring household hazardous waste to the Geauga County Engineer’s yard on Sept. 12, but to drop them off on the correct date on Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon.
For more information on acceptable materials or the correction, call the solid waste office at 330-675-2673 or 1-800-707-2673. A list of acceptable materials is also available online at www.gottagogreen.com. The Geauga County Engineer’s yard is located at 12665 Merritt Road in Chardon.
Rules on political signs
Chagrin Falls residents are reminded this week by village Administrator Rob Jamieson about the rules for placing political signs on their property.
Signs are considered temporary and may be no more than 12 square feet and maintained free of dirt, deterioration, damage or discoloration.
They must be placed five feet from the right-of-way and those found closer than that will be removed. Mr. Jamieson explained the public right-of-way extends from the street to the house side of the sidewalk or approximately 10-15 feet from the edge of the roadway.
Patrol reports 10 fatal crashes
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting 10 fatal traffic crashes which claimed 10 lives over the Labor Day Holiday according to provisional data.
Troopers arrested 538 drivers for OVI and issued 3,289 safety belt citations. Troopers also made 477 drug arrests and 170 felony apprehensions.
A total of 26,035 traffic enforcement stops were conducted along with 14,533 non-enforcement stops. Troopers also provided assistance to 2,944 motorists. The Labor Day reporting period began Sept. 4 at midnight and ended Monday at 11:59 p.m.
