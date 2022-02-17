The University School Preppers’ swim team is once again kings of the Northeast.
After an eight-year run as Division II Northeast sectional champions was snapped in 2017, the Preppers took a backseat in four of the last five years by watching prep school rival Hawken dominate.
University School brought an end to the Hawks’ run as sectional champs by scoring 453 points, besting the Hawks’ 315.5 points to take back the sectional title while the Lady Hawks finished runners-up last Friday evening at the Spire Institute in Geneva.
“The most important thing was that we had 17 swimmers that we took to the meet and all 17 are moving to the district meet,” said Preppers’ Coach Brian Perry. “That’s our goal. Our goal for sectionals is either move onto districts or swim a lifetime best and that worked for everybody so we achieved our goal.”
The 22-year coach called this year’s team one of the deepest teams University School’s fielded in recent memory. It marked the first time since 2018 that the Preppers advanced all of their swimmers to the district meet.
The Preppers won two individual races and earned at-large bids in the other nine races.
The quartet of junior Jack Faulkner, sophomores Miguel Figueroa, Ben Davis and freshman Alex Pesek earned the number four seed to districts in the 200-medley relay with a time of 1:40.91.
Senior Spencer Ernst was the fifth seed out of the sectionals in the 200-freestyle by clocking a time of 1:48.75.
Davis earned the Preppers’ first automatic bid by out-touching his competition in the 200-individual medley with a time of 1:59.62.
Faulkner captured his first individual victory in the 50-freestyle by recording a time of 21.91.
Junior Ian Sullivan took the sixth seed in the 100-butterfly with a time of 54.70.
Faulkner captured the fourth seed in the 100-freestyle by recording a time of 48.98
Davis secured another automatic bid by finishing runner-up in the 500-freestyle with a time of 4:52.81.
The Preppers clinched their third automatic pass to Cleveland State when Ernst, Sullivan, Faulkner and Figuerella finished as the second seed in the 200-freestyle relay with a time of 1:29.82.
Pesek captured the 12th seed in the 100-backstroke with a time of 56.65.
Junior Aiden Owens became the fifth seed in the 100-breastrsoke by clocking a time of 1:03.32.
Ernst, Sullivan, Davis and Figueroa teamed up to earn the third seed in the 400-freestyle relay with a time of 3:18.76.
Out of University School’s 17 district qualifiers, five of them were freshman. According to Perry, that bodes for a bright future.
While University School laid claim to the sectional banner, the Lady Hawks took second place with a team score of 402 points, falling to Hathaway Brown’s 432 points.
“I think we look at sectionals in two ways,” said Hawken Coach Adam Katz. In one way we look at the meet as survive and advance. If you want to do well you have to perform well enough to keep competing so that was our number one concern obviously to advance as many people as we could and not making any mistakes so I think we accomplished that pretty well.”
The Lady Hawks won three events and earned at-large bids in the other eight races.
The quartet of seniors Jessica Eden, Maggie Mallet, junior Chloe Bautista and sophomore Sarah Pophal earned an automatic bid to districts in the 200-medley by finishing as runners-up with a time of 1:50.30.
Senior Tori Culhotta captured the seventh seed in the 200-freestyle with a time of 2:01.85.
Eden snagged an auto berth to Cleveland State by winning the 200-individual medley with a time of 26.94.
Mallett gained an automatic entry to districts in the 50-freesytle by taking second plac = with a time of 23.69.
Mallett followed up by capturing the number four seed in the 100-butterfly with a time of 59.28.
Freshman Addy Pruce became the number nine seed in the 100-freestyle by recording a time of 56.50.
Pophal captured a free ticket to districts by winning the 500-freestyle with a time of 5:04.37.
Bautista, junior Asma Khan, sophomore Alaina Pizzarro and Pruce teamed up to earn the Lady Hawks’ fifth automatic bid in the 200-freestyle relay by clocking a time of 1:42.10.
Eden’s first individual victory came when she snagged first place in the 100-backstroke with a time of 57.38.
Junior Alexis Cunningham earned the 14th seed in the 100-breastroke by logging a time of 1:13.22.
Mallett, Eden, Pophal and Pruce secured Hawken’s third automatic team relay bid by finishing as runners-up in the 400-freesyle relays with a time of 3:33.64.
The Preppers and Hawken will continue their postseason push when they compete at the Division II district meet at the Robert F. Busbey Natatorium of Cleveland State University at 3 p.m. on Feb. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.