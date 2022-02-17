One golden opportunity on one end turned into another golden opportunity on the other end.
The Gilmour Lancers’ hockey team thought they had the winning goal in their hands on a two-on-one breakaway against St. Edward last Friday evening at the OBM Arena in Strongsville. The Eagles turned the tables and walked off Gilmour 3-2 on a game-winning goal by senior forward Jack Mansour.
“The kids battled hard,” said Gilmour Coach John Malloy. “It was a well-fought game. It was a clean game and I think there were only two penalties. There was a lot of very respectful good, hard hockey.”
Lancers’ junior forward Viktor Povozhaev shot the puck wide on Gilmour’s breakaway. The Lancers’ defense tried corralling the loose puck but it slipped between senior defensemen Connor Underwood’s legs.
Mansour collected the puck and sped down the ice. Gilmour senior forward Aidan Priestly tried keeping him outside but Mansour found the perfect angle to beat Lancers’ senior goalkeeper Ian Anderson at the 4:38 mark of overtime to seal the Eagles’ second consecutive Cleveland Cup title.
Gilmour earned a berth to its fourth Cleveland Cup Championship appearance in the last five years by dominating Holy Name 9-1 in the quarterfinals on Feb. 9 then edged Walsh Jesuit 2-1 in the semifinals on Feb. 11.
It marked the third straight year the Lancers battled against St. Edward in the Cleveland Cup Finals. Gilmour beat the Eagles 3-1 for the 2020 title but fell to its Great Lakes Hockey League foe 3-2 in a shootout last year.
St. Edward dominated the regular season rivalry against the Lancers by winning both contests. The last game saw the Eagles overpower Gilmour 6-1 on Feb. 4.
According to Malloy, it was important for Gilmour to put up a better fight against the Eagles.
The 17-year coach explained the lopsided defeat to St. Edward did not reflect the type of hockey the Lancers played this season.
“We didn’t play well the last time we played them and knew we were a better team,” he noted. “We knew we could compete with anyone. Despite losing, the kids know they’re a good team and were one bounce away from winning the game.”
Having fallen victim to surrendering early leads, Gilmour’s defense shut out the Eagles in the first period.
Malloy said the Lancers were getting back to the puck quicker and did a better job of making good decisions. Gilmour’s tempo was improved in all phases of the game and it had a more physical approach.
Anderson blanked the Eagles in the first period by recording seven saves. Malloy admitted he thought the game could result in a scoreless stalemate with the way both teams were defending at a high level.
Just 00:48 seconds into the second period, it was a 1-1 affair.
The Eagles scored when a shot deflected off a Gilmour player and bounced into the net giving them the 1-0 advantage.
The Lancers scored the equalizer when Priestly collected the puck and fired a shot into the net from the slot.
Gilmour finally overcame its scoring woes on the power play when junior forward Rocco Hice launched a shot from across the net over the shoulder of Eagles’ junior goalkeeper Jackson Miller putting the Lancers back in front 2-1.
Once again, the five-foot-eight forward came through in the clutch. Malloy said that Hice has earned the nickname “Mr. Game Winning Goal” because of his clutch gene. Of the nine goals Hice has scored this season, six of them have been game-winners.
With Gilmour’s leading scorers, senior forwards Matt Bauman and Jack Popovich struggling, Malloy noted it was nice to see other players emerge to ignite the Lancers’ offense.
“We did a good job of taking them on, finishing our checks and getting right back into the play and everybody contributed,” he said. “We didn’t have guys sitting on the bench not playing. We had guys on the ice contributing, everybody pitched in and we needed that.”
After winning a face-off, the Eagles took a quick shot on goal. Anderson blocked it but the Lancers didn’t put a body on junior forward Ryan Schmitt and he gobbled up the rebound and buried it in the net.
“We had done a pretty good job at taking care of the draws when we lost them by getting out, putting the pressure on and boxing the guys out in front of the net,” Malloy remarked. “St. Edward just worked a little harder and was able to get that rebound goal which happens.”
It was a scoreless affair in the third period before Mansor’s game-winner allowed the Eagles defend their Cleveland Cup Championship.
Gilmour will begin its postseason campaign by playing Mayfield in the second round of the Kent District Tournament at the Kent State Ice Arena at 6 p.m. on Feb. 18.
