Following approval of the final change order last week on one of the largest projects in the city in recent history, officials reflected on the $7.1 million SOM Center and Aurora roads intersection improvement project.
“This was quite a project,” Councilwoman and Vice Mayor Nancy E. Meany said.
The intersection improvement project, which began in November, 2019, involved widening on the east side of SOM only to remove the split phased left turns on SOM as well as on the north side of Aurora Road to add an additional through lane in the west bound direction.
The result, which began being realized upon its completion last spring, is improved traffic flow in what is considered one of the city’s busiest areas of town, City Engineer John J. Busch said.
“Overall, I am very satisfied how it turned out,” Mr. Busch said.
The main focus of the project was to eliminate the split phasing of the intersection for the left turns on SOM, Mr. Busch continued. “The ultimate improvements have been very beneficial to traffic flow through the city.”
That benefit is gauged by observing how traffic is flowing through the intersection, specifically during the evening rush hour, which is always the heaviest movement, Mr. Busch explained.
GPD, the city’s traffic engineer, does monthly checks of the intersection.
“In addition to the traffic improvements, we made significant improvements to the city’s infrastructure as well,” Mr. Busch said, referring to the storm and sanitary systems on SOM and Aurora, “which have proven to be very beneficial.”
To cover the cost of the project, Solon was granted funding for 90 percent of the eligible construction costs up to a maximum of $1.449 million and 85 percent of the eligible traffic signal related construction costs up to a maximum of just under $192,600.
The city’s share of the project, including 100 percent of the recommended alternates, was about $4.9 million.
Despite the significant impact on traffic in the area during the construction, Mr. Busch said the improvements were well worth it in the end.
