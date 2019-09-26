SOUTH RUSSELL — Three candidates, including Christopher Berger, Ray Schloss and Gerald Canton, are running for two seats up for grabs on Village Council during the Nov. 5 general election.
Mr. Canton and Mr. Berger said they are running together. “We have decided to run as a team,” Mr. Canton said. They are sending out mailings with their joint statements.
Gerald Canton
“We have similar goals,” Mr. Canton, an incumbent, said. “We believe in service to the residents and communications to continue to make South Russell a special place to live and for our children to grow up in.” Of Mr. Berger he said “He will be an excellent addition to council.”
Mr. Canton, 67, is completing his first council term. Terms are four years. He is a member of the Streets Committee, is chairman of the Properties Committee and is the council’s representative to the Park Commission.
“I’m very proud of the new playground at the park,” he said, adding that he had spearheaded the development of the playground. “It was a highlight for me.”
“We want to expand the parking at the park and to build a proper restroom facility,” he said.
His goals in his service to the village include continuing “excellent maintenance of village roads,” Mr. Canton said. “I also believe in our ongoing desire to face the stormwater challenges we have had.”
He is also council’s representative to the Chagrin River Watershed Partners. “Working with the watershed partners on stormwater control has been one of the highlights of my time on council,” he said.
“One of the important responsibilities of local governments is to offer excellent services to our people,” he added.
He and his wife, Darleane, selected South Russell to live in when downsizing from their former home in Munson Township. “We did our homework and South Russell was a good fit because of the Chagrin Falls schools and how well the village government offered wonderful services,” he said. “South Russell was a well-run village with outstanding services to its residents, and we wanted to be a part of it.”
They have lived in the Manor Brook community for 10 years where he has been past president of the White Tail Run condo association. They have seven children and 11 grandchildren. Mr. Canton is a member of the Manor Brook Master Homeowners Association.
“I thought why not run for council to help out,” he said of his first run for council. “Now, I want to continue the positive work the council has been doing for the people of South Russell, including maintaining the roads and getting a handle on the storm water runoff.
“I see a great future for the village,” he said. “We work for the people. It is our responsibility as village council to promote and to enhance the community and to offer great services,” Mr. Canton said.
Mr. Canton has taught American government, economics and English in the Howland Local School District in Warren for three years and for 27 years at Berkshire Local School District in Burton. He was a member of the adjunct faculty at Kent State University. He has since retired and is a substitute teacher in the Chagrin Falls Exempted Village School District.
He received his bachelor’s degree in secondary education and master’s degree in curriculum and instruction as a reading specialist from Kent State University.
He is a member of the Chagrin schools Superintendent’s Senior Advisory Board and is a past foreman of the Geauga County Grand Jury as well.
Raymond Schloss
Raymond Schloss, 74, was appointed to the South Russell Village Council seat in November of 2018, taking the place of former councilman, Bryan Kostura who moved from the village. Now, he is seeking his first full term on council.
“I want to be part of the future of the South Russell community to ensure that residents’ values and visions for all families, businesses and individuals aligns with the village mission,” he said. “I intend to be committed to serve and promote this great community.”
Mr. Schloss has been a resident of South Russell Village for 44 years. He and his late wife moved to the village in 1975, so their children could attend the Chagrin Falls schools.
For 47 years, Mr. Schloss was employed by the family business, The Schloss Paving Company. He later served as president for 10 years until 2007 when the company was sold to Kokosing Construction. Presently, he is a consultant for Kokosing Materials Incorporated in Garfield Heights.
Mr. Schloss said he has always been an active participating resident of council meetings, voicing his concerns on a variety of issues, but more importantly helping find solutions. While living in the Chagrin Lakes Community, he along with the homeowners’ association worked to maintain and preserve the lakes and charm of the subdivision.
He initiated a clean-up project in collaboration with Mayor Bill Koons and Police Chief Mike Rizzo to assist a resident with home maintenance needs, and he continues to volunteer for area cleanups.
Mr. Schloss is the chairman of the village Building Committee. They are going through great changes within the building department which is presently operating on a part-time basis, he noted.
“I am working diligently with my colleagues to address and improve building services in South Russell,” he said. “We have not decided on how to proceed with the building department, but we are taking in all considerations and options,” Mr. Schloss said. “Residents’ feedback would be appreciated, as we have difficult decisions to make in October.”
He said he supports and listens to the concerns of all the residents and local businesses. “My collaboration efforts with the local community were instrumental in getting a local ordinance changed to assist businesses with better advertising signs to promote their businesses,” he said.
He has been involved with assisting in obtaining grants for the Environmental Protection Agency stormwater project, he said.
“The current stormwater issues are extremely important to our residents along with street maintenance,” he said.
His goal is to “greatly improve village services and maintain the streets programs with more in-depth pavement maintenance,” he said.
“Most importantly, I want to be totally transparent and try to encourage residents to actively participate in council meetings and to get involved with all matters relating to our community.
“I have the leadership skills to successfully manage the variety of opportunities and challenges that face the village today and moving forward,” Mr. Schloss said.
He graduated in 1962 from Shaker Heights High School and earned a degree in political science and business from Transylvania University in Lexington, Kentucky. Mr. Schloss is a former U.S. Army officer and a member of the American Legion.
Mr. Schloss volunteers at the St. Malachi Hunger Center and at the Maple Heights and Garfield Heights food pantries. He is involved in numerous recovery centers for drug and alcohol addicted men in the Cleveland Metropolitan area.
He has served on the boards of Flexible Pavements, the American Society for Civil Engineers, and Jesuit Retreat Center in Parma and New Directions Adolescent Treatment Center in Pepper Pike. He is a member of the Holy Angels Church in Bainbridge.
Christopher Berger
Christopher Berger, 58, has lived in South Russell for 25 years. He owns an international business consulting firm. Mr. Berger is an adjunct professor at Lakeland Community College and teaches business management and global business, which he has done for 17 years. He also teaches at Lake Erie College.
Mr. Berger said he and Councilman Gerald Canton are running as a team. “We share the same values and we share the passion for our community. We want to provide every possible advantage for south Russell residents, so we are working together.”
Mr. Berger grew up in Pepper Pike and is a 1979 graduate of Orange High School.
He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration with concentration in marketing, and he earned his juris doctorate degree from the Cleveland Marshall School of Law. He also holds an MBA in global business from the University of Houston.
“I want to make sure the village serves its residents on a value-added basis. I’m a fiscal conservative, but I believe in spending money that adds a net benefit to the community.
“I want to expand on the Village of South Russell Park,” he said. “The playground is great. And we want to expand the services in that area. The fact that the playground was made possible with a gift from two residents and with a grant for 90 percent of the value was a tremendous accomplishment by the village.”
Using grants and donations for expanding the parking facility and the pavilion at the park is something he wants to work toward.
Mr. Berger noted state monies were used for the drainage project at Chillicothe Road (Route 306) and the entrance of Manor Brook. The Chagrin River Watershed Partners provided the funding, he noted.
He is the president of the White Tail Run Community Association. As president, he said, he worked with South Russell Village Mayor Bill Koons to find solutions to flooding on the east side of Chillicothe Road because of inadequate drainage.
“We found a solution and received money from the Chagrin River Watershed Partners and the state,” he said. They had to get various associations in Manor Brook to allow water to move from east to west and to create a stream to funnel the water to natural wetlands, he said.
“It’s a win-win for residents on Chillicothe and adds to our aquifer to serve our residents of White Tail,” Mr. Berger said.
“I want to see more projects like that to continue to serve our community,” he said.
“I want to see continued maintenance of all our village services, including the roads, building department and police,” Mr. Berger said. “I fully support the ongoing levy for the police department. I also support continuing our building department and the services it provides to the community.”
Involvement in the community is a mainstay in his life, he said. He is president of the staff parish relations committee at the United Methodist Church of Chagrin Falls, and he sings in the chancel choir at the United Methodist Church. He also plays guitar and bass in the church Praise Band. His wife Kim is a librarian and runs the library at United Methodist Church.
He is a volunteer for CASA and is president of Hearts and Hands of CASA. Hearts and Hands is a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising funds to provide support for the children of the CASA program, he said.
While this is his first run for government office, he said, “It seemed like the right time to get involved.”
