The owner of a house in Auburn filed an administrative appeal in Geauga County Common Pleas Court last week against the township after officials determined short-time rentals through sites like Airbnb violate the township zoning code.
Auburn Township, the township zoning inspector and the township Board of Zoning Appeals all are named in the appeal filed Aug. 14 by property owners Anthony and Sandy Marra, according to court records.
The house at 11365 Normandy Lane has been rented, according to township officials, and some neighbors have complained about loud parties at the house. Township officials said the house is located in an area zoned for single-family homes on 2-acre lots that does not include temporary rentals.
The Marras are represented by attorney Charles Longo who has offices in Beachwood. The Marras claim in court filings that the zoning inspector made an error in not allowing the temporary lodging through a short-term rental for a fee.
After receiving a complaint about noise, Auburn Zoning Inspector Frank Kitko found that the house for rent was being advertised on Airbnb, a vacation rental website, with pictures of the house and descriptions of the property. That use would fall under the definition of a bed and breakfast or motel, he said, which is not included in R-2 zoning.
The Marras were cited in May for violation of the township zoning code after Mr. Kitko determined that Ms. Marra could not rent the house on a short-term basis. She appealed the matter to the Auburn Board of Zoning Appeals where, after a July 23 hearing, Mr. Kitko’s interpretation of the zoning code was upheld. Mr. Kitko determined that short-term rentals are not listed in the R-2 zoning description and thus are not permitted.
During the hearing, nearby property owners said the short-term rental of this house could decrease their property values. Auburn fire officials expressed concerns about safety of commercial use in a residential structure.
In the appeal to the common pleas court, Ms. Marra maintains through her attorney that her use of the residence is not a zoning code violation. She maintains that the zoning inspector would have no reason to investigate a resident who rents his or her home on daily, weekly or monthly bases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.