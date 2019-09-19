Kenston Local School District received an overall grade of A in the annual report card released last week by the Ohio Department of Education.
In the Achievement category, which is broken into two sections, Kenston receive an A in indicators and a B in performance, combining to make a B, according to the report released on Sept. 12.
“As a district, we are pleased with the overall grade of A,” Kenston Assistant Superintendent Kathleen Poe said. “We’re happy with the results, but we know that there is work to be done to strengthen certain areas,” she added.
“The Indicator scores are a reflection of all grade level assessments and is a measure of how our students have performed within the framework of the Ohio learning standards, and listed as the percentage of students who passed the benchmark established by ODE,” Dr. Poe explained.
Performance indicators measure the results of each student. The higher the achievement level of the students, the more points the school district receives, Dr. Poe said. With a score of B, Kenston is in the top 5 percent of school districts in Ohio.
Kenston received an A in the Graduation Rate component, which looks at the percentage of students who are successfully finishing high school with a diploma in four or five years. At Kenston, 97.6 percent of the students graduated in four years.
In the Progress component, the state looks closely at the growth and progress that all students are making based on past performances. The data is reported in the categories of all students, gifted students, bottom 20 percent and students with disabilities. Kenston received an A in Progress. The growth that all students are making based on their past performances is graded. Historical data of student performance is tracked and is measured to ensure sufficient growth was made, Dr. Poe said.
In the Gap Closing component, Kenston earned an A. The category shows how well schools are meeting the performance expectations for most vulnerable students in English language arts, math and graduation. This measure includes students with economic disabilities and English language learners. Kenston also received an A last year in this category.
In the category of Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers, Kenston received a B. “It is important to monitor the progress of the youngest students in the area of reading,” Dr. Poe said.
Kenston received a B in the category of Prepared for Success. “This component compiles data that supports students for future opportunities,” she said. It looks at the college preparation activities and availability of other recognized credentials.
Kenston’s overall grade is A, making it one of 31 schools in Ohio to earn the top score, Dr. Poe said. “This is only the second year that the district report card included an overall grade,” she said. It benchmarks the district’s performance against state of Ohio learning standards as well as other districts.
“Our students are progressing as indicated by various measures in the report card. There is always room to improve and we are committed to examining and adjusting our curriculum to ensure furthering the academic progress of our students,”
“We are also committed to improving the learning experience for the whole student,” she said. “We focus on student engagement in their learning and enhancing opportunities for them to develop skills as individuals, in areas such as citizenship, social and emotional wellness, healthy lifestyle choices and exposure to music and art.” These are not necessarily measured by state testing
“We have excellent teachers and strong administrators who provide high quality instruction to our students to support their goals and future opportunities,” Dr. Poe said.
