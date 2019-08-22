Auburn Township Trustees this week announced plans for the third annual picnic set for Sept. 14. The event, this year at Auburn Community Park, 17484 Munn Road, got its start during the township’s bicentennial celebration and was so popular with residents that trustees decided to plan an annual picnic.
The picnic, from noon to 6 p.m., will include a bounce house and climbing wall. There will be an activity show by Dr. U.R. Awesome, a professional “bubbleologist.” It is his first year at the picnic.
The climbing wall is being provided free of charge by the Boy Scouts of America. Troop members are scheduled to serve hot dogs all day. The hot dog meals are $6 and the hot dogs alone are $3. Barbecue dinners also will be served from 4 to 6 p.m. There will be barbecued chicken and pulled pork sandwiches.
Cost for the dinners is $10 and must be pre-ordered by calling the Auburn Administration Building at 440-543-7028. Orders can also be made by going to the township website at www.auburntownship.com.
The picnic will feature free popcorn, carnival games and prizes and a variety of old-fashioned games including a balloon toss, tug of war and sack races. Cash prizes will be awarded, and they are made possible through donations by area businesses. The Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council is also supporting the event with a donation.
There will be hula hoop and pie-eating contests. Live music will be provided by Auburn resident Jim Jacobs’ band “Not For Profit.”
Cracker Jack, the clown, will be making animals out of balloons, and the Bus Stop Food Truck will be there along with an ice cream truck.
Cub Scouts Pack 101 will provide snacks of nachos and cheese, and they will have a sign-up booth for those interested in becoming members of the pack.
Members of the local Girl Scout troop and 4-H groups will also be participating in the event which is expected to feature a visit from the Life Flight medical helicopter. Everyone will have the opportunity to see the inside.
There will be demonstrations by a paragliding team as well. The Geauga Public Library’s Bookmobile will be present, and nonprofit and civic groups will have information booths at the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.