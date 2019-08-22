BAINBRIDGE — A waterline extension to carry municipal water to the areas of Bainbridge and Chagrin roads is in the planning stages.
A waterline supplied by the Cleveland Division of Water originally was required and brought in after a 2007 natural gas leak occurred due to drilling on English Drive. It caused a house to explode and water wells to be contaminated.
Twenty-six houses were connected to the waterline installed in 2010 by Ohio Valley Energy.
Bainbridge Trustee Jeff Markley said he met recently with Steve Oluic, director of the Geauga County Department of Water Resources, to discuss the waterline. The water resources department oversees such waterlines.
“The waterline will be good for the police and fire departments and the Bainbridge Town Hall,” Mr. Markley said. There are issues with the well water systems at those buildings, and it is very expensive to treat the well water, he said, including maintenance and treatment of the well water.
“They are always replacing equipment and spending on maintenance because of the quality of the water,” Mr. Markley said of the two departments and town hall.
He does have questions about how the waterline might affect township zoning. “I need more facts,” he said. The township has large-lot zoning, supported by well water and septic systems. Most Geauga County households and businesses are served by water wells. This limits development in an effort not to over-burden the natural water supply.
There is the concern that the availability of city water could open the area to higher density development. “It is something we are mindful of,” he said.
The waterline from English Drive would be extended east toward the Chillicothe Road (Route 306) intersection. “We don’t know the costs of the waterline yet,” Mr. Markley said. “We are keeping in contact with the county,” which is in charge of determining the cost, he added.
The township would likely be asked to pay for the stretch of the new waterline on Bainbridge Road before it turns left to cross under the Route 422 freeway to Chagrin Road across from the Bainbridge Police Department, Mr. Markley said. The county would pay for the line on Chagrin Road. “Their plan is to connect to an existing line at the Canyon Lakes development.”
Currently, the waterline has to be flushed, and the county wants a loop so the water is not stagnant at the end of the line. The flushing would not have to be done with a loop system, Mr. Markley said. A loop system eliminates stagnant water and the buildup of bacteria, he added.
The waterline in Bainbridge is managed by Geauga County and the water sourced from Lake Erie is provided by the city of Cleveland. Opportunities for tie-ins by any property owners would probably depend on how far away their property is from the line, he said. “I can’t promise that anyone can connect.”
There are questions about whether the township would recoup funds if homeowners or businesses connect to the line. That is something Mr. Oluic is working on, Mr. Markley said.
Bainbridge Service Director Jim Stanek said he believes the waterline will be a good thing for the township. The requirements for testing the well water at the township buildings are expensive right now, he said.
Trustee Lorrie Benza said it could have an impact on township zoning and she needs more facts.
Bainbridge Chief Jon Bokovitz said city water will save the department a lot of money. They have to have the well water tested every month, and it is costing the department $680 per month.
“We have to pay for bottled water filters and upkeep with chlorine,” he said. “We pay for our own water testing. If we had city water, it would save us $7,000 to $8,000 per year. We’re paying a lot for water,” he said.
The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency requires well water testing with public buildings that have at least 25 people. “We don’t have that many people ever,” the chief said, but the state will not waive the requirement.
The police department’s water use is about 200 gallons per week, he noted. “We don’t use a lot of water.
Mr. Oluic said Geauga County approved the plan and now Bainbridge trustees must formally agree to pay for the waterline extension.
There have been discussions of businesses on Chagrin Road linking to the line, such as McDonald’s restaurant. There also has been some interest expressed by businesses, along with the Bainbridge fire and police departments and Bainbridge Town Hall, Mr. Oluic said.
“The Bainbridge trustees have to decide if they want to move forward. We have to sit down and talk about it and determine the estimated costs for the project,” Mr. Oluic said. “We have to have an agreement on the finances and then bid out the work. It would not interfere much with traffic on the roads or the freeway,” he said of the installation project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.