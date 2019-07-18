Gold medals are usually claimed by even-aged swimmers, but that wasn’t the case for a trio of triple-event winners during the 30th annual Bainbridge Invitational on Saturday at the Lake in the Woods outdoor pool at the north end of Haskins Road.
Kara Selby, 7, of Bainbrook/Laurel Springs, Peyton Pruce, 9, of The Wembley Club, and sister Addison Pruce, 11, conquered their respective age groups during the township competition that also includes the Chagrin Valley Athletic Club, Lake Lucerne and host LITW torpedoes. Independent swimmers from throughout the Bainbridge community are also welcome to swim unattached.
The meet, which attracts swimmers from the 8-and-under to the 15-to-18 age groups, features custom T-shirts, door prizes and the opportunity to stand on the old high-rise winners’ podium during awards ceremonies.
The youngest competitors on Saturday were William Ayyappan, 5, and Lincoln Thalman, 5, both of Wembley, who swam two events apiece against fellow swimmers three years their senior.
Although no scores are kept in the neighborhood friendly, triple-event champ Selby propelled BBLS back to the top of the gold-medal count for the third time in four years, after Wembley posted the most victories last summer.
BBLS finished with 21 gold-medal performances on Saturday – winning 16 of 48 individual events of five of six relays – while Wembley finished runner-up in the count with 14. CVAC captured nine gold medals, while LITW and Lake Lucerne won five apiece.
Selby and the Pruce sisters were three of six triple-event winners in the meet, also including Michael Hutchison, 10, of Lake Lucerne, Wesley Forster, 14, of Wembley, and Billy Glime, 18, of CVAC.
A 2019 Kenston graduate, Glime was responsible for two of the three meet records that were dunked this year. Glime clocked 24.06 seconds in the 15-to-18 boys 50-yard butterfly, besting Kenston 2005 graduate Chris Medhurst’s 2004 meet mark of 24.96 seconds, and he bettered his own meet standard by winning the 50 backstroke in 25.62 seconds, edging out Madan Morris, 15, of BBLS, by 0.81 second.
Glime ends his BI career with four meet records, also including the 9-and-10 boys 25 butterfly standard of 15.40 seconds from 2011 and the 52-and-under boys 200 freestyle relay mark of 1:52.64 from 2014.
The other meet record this year was set by Kenston 2019 graduate Sofija Raudins, 18, who won the 15-to-18 girls 50 breaststroke in 33.00 seconds, besting Molly Wiberg’s 2009 meet standard by 0.63 second. Raudins also owns the 9-and-10 girls 25 butterfly meet mark of 15.22 seconds from 2011.
BBLS captures gold glory
Bearing nothing but gold medals around her neck for the day, Bainbrook/Laurel Springs 7-year-old Kara Selby, daughter of Kenston teachers Jim and Kelly Selby, won the 8-and-under girls 25-yard backstroke in 25.16 seconds, the 25 breaststroke in 24.60 seconds and the 25 freestyle in 20.25 seconds.
The latter race was a bang-bang-bang finish with Kyla O’Brien, of CVAC, finishing runner-up in 20.34 seconds and Evie Ward, of LITW, taking third in 20.53 seconds.
Also, BBLS had four double-event champs.
Michael Cicek, 8, won the 8-and-under boys 25 backstroke in 25.25 seconds and the 25 freestyle in 20.34 seconds, edging out Josh Lanning, 8, unattached, by 0.60 second in the latter race.
Tyler Jones, 12, won the 11-and-12 boys 50 breaststroke in 40.31 seconds and the 50 freestyle in 31.46 seconds, edging out Luke Schmidt, 12, of LITW, by 0.01 second in the latter race for the closest one-two finish of the meet.
Molly Bochenek, 14, won the 13-and-14 girls 50 backstroke in 32.91 seconds and the 50 freestyle in 27.75 seconds, edging out Cayla DiBernardo, 14, of Wembley, by 0.56 second in the latter race.
And Leilah Shafer, 16, won the 15-to-18 girls 50 butterfly in 28.75 seconds – coming 0.27 second shy of Emily Polk’s meet standard from 2012 – and the 50 freestyle in 27.32 seconds.
Also, BBLS had five single-even winners.
Giuliana Walters, 10, won the 9-and-10 girls 25 breaststroke in 19.83 seconds.
Alex Palmer, 13, won the 13-and-14 boys 50 freestyle in 28.53 seconds.
Nick Korenowski, 15, won the 15-to-18 boys 50 breaststroke in 37.47 seconds.
Madan Morris, 15, won the 15-to-18 boys 50 freestyle in 23.38 seconds.
And Haleigh Shafer, 17, won the 15-to-18 girls 50 backstroke in 32.38 seconds.
Following are BBLS’s five triumphant relays:
Boys 200 medley relay: 1. BBLS (Madan Morris, Tyler Jones, Nick Korenowski, Colin Murphy) 2:19.37.
Girls 100 freestyle relay: 1. BBLS (Kara Selby, Ava Sommers, Keira Walz, Giuliana Walters) 1:16.72.
Boys 100 freestyle relay: 1. BBLS (Jake Selby, Nolan Vura, Colin Murphy, Michael Cicek) 1:24.90.
Girls 200 freestyle relay: 1. BBLS (Morgan Cicek, Leilah Shafer, Madison Jones, Marin Walz) 2:08.44.
Boys 200 freestyle relay: 1. BBLS (Kaden Selby, Alex Palmer, Jake Selby, Nick Korenowski) 2:09.86.
Wembley wins 14 gold
Behind triple-event winners Peyton Pruce, 7, Addison Pruce, 11, and Wesley Forster, 14, The Wembley Club Waves cleaned up with 14 gold medals.
The younger Pruce won the 9-and-10 girls 25-yard butterfly in 16.66 seconds, the 25 freestyle in 14.78 seconds and the 10-and-under 100 individual medley in 1:25.09.
The elder Pruce claimed victory in the 11-and-12 girls 50 butterfly in 31.37 seconds, the 50 freestyle in 28.60 seconds and the 100 individual medley in 1:13.84.
And Forster took care of business in the 13-and-14 boys 50 butterfly in 30.38 seconds, the 50 breaststroke in 35.41 seconds and the 100 individual medley in 1:07.44.
Also standing atop the winners’ podium for the Waves, Grace Yuhas, 13, won the 13-and-14 girls 50 butterfly in 30.53 seconds and the 50 breaststroke in 36.06 seconds, besting her competition in both of those races by less than a second.
Zack Yancher, 10, won the 9-and-10 boys 25 breaststroke in 21.62 seconds.
And Cayla DiBernardo, 14, won the 13-and-14 girls 100 individual medley in 1:10.03, besting BBLS runner-up Molly Bochenek by 1.31 seconds. Also, DiBernardo finished with a pair of close runner-up performances in the 50 butterfly, 31.40 seconds, and 50 freestyle, 28.31 seconds.
Wembley also took home gold in the 52-and-under girls 200 medley relay with the elder Pruce, Yuhas, the younger Pruce and DiBernardo clocking a triumphant 2:14.87.
CVAC captures nine gold
Led by head coach Billy Glime, 18, a 2019 Kenston graduate, the Chagrin Valley Athletic Club Maelstrom took home nine gold medals.
In addition to his record-breaking performances in the 15-to-18 boys 50-yard butterfly and 50 backstroke, as previously mentioned, Glime also won the 100 individual medley in 1:00.46.
The Maelstrom’s other gold medals came from six single-event winners.
Ian Pollock, 7, won the 8-and-under boys 25 breaststroke in 26.94 seconds.
Kyla O’Brien, 8, claimed victory in the 8-and-under girls 25 butterfly in 22.31 seconds.
Eva Ringness, 9, conquered the 9-and-10 girls 25 backstroke in 19.85 seconds.
Ryan Pollack, 10, took care of business in the 9-and-10 boys 25 backstroke in 19.10 seconds.
Kelsey Long, 12, captured the 11-and-12 girls 50 breaststroke in 40.91 seconds, edging out Maelstrom teammate Mary Lucy Currier, 12, by 0.06 second.
And Joe Drsek, 14, took gold in the 13-and-14 boys 50 backstroke in 35.72 seconds, edging out BBLS runner-up Alex Palmer, 13, by 0.09 second.
LITW wins five gold
Led by double-event champ Luke Schmidt, 12, and record-breaker Sofija Raudins, 18, the Lake in the Woods swimmers claimed five gold medals at their home four-lane pool.
Schmidt won the 11-and-12 boys 50-yard butterfly in 33.06 seconds and the 100 individual medley in 1:22.16, defending his 2018 titles in both of those events.
LITW also had a trio of single-event champs, including Raudins’ meet-standard performance of 33.00 seconds in the 15-to-18 girls 50 breaststroke.
Luke Nelson, 12, won the 11-and-12 boys 50 breaststroke in 40.06 seconds.
And Emma Spencer, 16, claimed victory in the 15-to-18 girls 100 individual medley in 1:11.97.
Hutchison leads Lake Lucerne
Behind triple-event winner Michael Hutchison, 10, the Lake Lucerne Leeches took away five gold medals after coming up with zero a year ago – Hutchison won three silver medals last summer.
On Saturday, Hutchison went unbeaten in the 9-and-10 boys 25-yard butterfly in 19.13 seconds, the 25 freestyle in 15.25 seconds and the 10-and-under 100 individual medley in 1:50.81.
The Leeches also had a pair of single-event champs.
Camden Hunter, 7, won the 8-and-under boys 25-yard butterfly in 34.81 seconds.
And Annabelle Sieger, 11, claimed victory in the 11-and-12 girls 50 breaststroke in 38.84 seconds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.