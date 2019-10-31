BAINBRIDGE — The progress of upgrades and work at the private Wembley Club in Bainbridge received a review by members of the Bainbridge Zoning Board of Appeals on Oct. 17.
The review was part of the procedure for approving a renewal of the club’s permit. David Barr, owner of the tennis club, was on hand as were neighbors who reminded the board about unresolved issues with the club building on Woodberry Boulevard.
Bainbridge Zoning Inspector Karen Endres said she was at the property and the windows and shutters were completed, and the trim was being finished. Conditions have been placed on the tennis club.
A neighbor noted important to the residents are trees, and they want to see them planted for screening.
Board Chairman Michael Lamanna said they needed an update of the plan showing lot coverage.
In addition, board member Joe Gutoskey noted the goal was to try to break up the front of the building, visually. There was to be a 3-foot band around it and vertical panels to offset the roof color. The parking area was to be striped and the trash container was to be enclosed.
An ongoing conversation has been about the roof color, board member Todd Lewis said. The original roof is black and the new construction is a silver-gray color, he said. It was supposed to match and it doesn’t, he added.
Mr. Barr said the builder decided to make it silver. He also noted that everyone has told him black is a poor choice.
Mr. Lamanna said he went to see it and the new roof does not look good. It is mismatched with the rest of the facility and it is out of character with the neighborhood as well, he said.
Asked if someone made a change in the plans, Mr. Barr said there were no change orders.
The project should have been completed the way the board of zoning appeals had approved it, board member Ted DeWater said. “I won’t vote in support of the permit until you present what you promised,” he said.
Mr. DeWater said it was Mr. Barr’s responsibility to make sure the plan was followed as presented. “You need to produce what was planned,” he said.
Neighbor Chris Weathers said several violations have not been resolved, including lighting, trash containers not being enclosed, music from the pool area and trees dying.
Also discussed was the use of the facility by nonmembers. Mr. Barr said the club offers the ability to nonmembers to take a class to sample the club. The club has a stable group of members committed to year-round use. About 99 percent of the club users are members.
Mr. Lamanna said the board can’t get into enforcing the membership. Trying the club out before joining is not a problem, he added.
Neighbor Shannon Holodinski said trees are not being planted and any window she looks out of at her house she can see a “shining box.” She added she doesn’t have a problem with the facility itself, but the way it looks.
Michael Smith, president of the homeowners’ association, said the residents were asked to accept in 2015 the large structure that is still under construction. He asked that the board of zoning appeals require that the project be completed as originally proposed.
Mr. Lamanna said a serious matter is the addition of a gravel driveway that makes it look industrial and the lack of trees as screening.
They want the club to be successful, Mr. Gutoskey said, but the club owes it to the neighbors to have what was approved previously.
With the landscaping, trees and roof color being requirements, Mr. Lamanna said they will hold open the application for a renewal of the permit until the end of May to complete the actions. He said it is up to Mr. Barr to prove that the new roof should not be black.
The board set forth several areas they want the club to address by May. The required roof color as previously approved is black, according to the board. Landscaping requirements on the north side of the facility regarding what trees and their height will be planted were set forth. The club must submit a revised drawing for the landscaping that identifies the existing and new plantings on the site.
Also included were requirements for the face of the building to make it look less like an industrial building, including differentiation of paneling. The board noted it might be difficult to implement now that the building is completed. The board will allow the club to submit a proposal for review by the zoning inspector to determine that it meets the intent of the original board decision for additions or modifications to the building’s front. They may also include landscaping items along the front.
The board wants to see that the original requirement for the trash container enclosure, which is currently not in conformance, is carried out and in compliance.
A gravel driveway was created that was never part of the approval process. It adds lot coverage and the club will have to submit a revised plot plan showing lot coverage, according to the board.
The roof color, the landscaping, the trash enclosure and the face of the building must be completed by the end of May of 2020, the board stated. The zoning inspector will review the lighting at the paddle tennis courts for compliance with the lighting requirements.
The board touched on membership and also noted that the parking must be striped by May so it improves the usage of parking at the facility.
