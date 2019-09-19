The Bainbridge Fire Department’s first fire academy in the spring was so successful that the department will be holding it twice a year now.
The next academy is set for Wednesdays, from 6 to 9 p.m., Oct. 16 through Nov. 20 at the fire station, 17822 Chillicothe Road (Route 306).
Bainbridge resident Linda Baker attended the first fire academy. “I’m from California and have lived three years in this wonderful town of Bainbridge. The firemen make you feel like this is home,” she said.
“We toured the fire station and they showed us the basics of CPR and how to use fire extinguishers correctly,” Mrs. Baker said. “The firefighters are so caring, and they want to help us.”
James Riley, a full-time paramedic and firefighter at the department, and Todd Kirkpatrick, a paramedic and firefighter who works part time at the department, teach most of the classes.
In the sessions, everyone is introduced to the fire and rescue equipment, and they can even ride in the trucks and ambulances.
The goal is to give those who participate in the academy an insight into the different aspects of what the fire department does, according to Mr. Riley. Topics include putting out fires, EMS activities, CPR and Stop the Bleed.
The last session was very informative, according to Mrs. Baker, when discussion turned to the need for everyone to have smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. “There are so many people who do not have them.”
She noted how she was awakened in her own home recently by a carbon monoxide detector in her basement, where her grandson was at the time. She called the fire department and they found the meter was reading a high count of carbon monoxide. “It could have been deadly,” she said.
It turned out there was not enough ventilation in the basement to take out the fumes from a new hot water heater.
She was also impressed with the session on “cutting a car apart” to save victims in accidents.
“It was very informative, and you didn’t want to leave at night,” Mrs. Baker said of the sessions. “I would highly recommend the academy to everyone.”
Fire Chief Lou Ann Metz gives a presentation, and speakers include firefighters in the department.
Mr. Riley oversaw the academy and also taught the session about putting out fires and led the vehicle extrication program. Mr. Kirkpatrick covered topics including CPR, Stop the Bleed and fire department administration. Assistant Fire Chiefs Wayne Burge and Bill Lovell also led some of the sessions.
“It is to educate the public on what we do,” Mr. Riley said. “We pull back the curtain so they can see the day-to-day operations. They don’t know what we do. We want to educate them. There’s a lot more than what they see.”
Participants really enjoyed the fire suppression class. “We used a fire hose and they got to hold the hose with our help,” Mr. Riley said. “They feel the pressure of the hose.”
Mr. Kirkpatrick said, “Everyone I spoke to loved the classes. We sought feedback and everyone came back very positive. There are a few minor things we will incorporate into the class.”
They talked about lock boxes placed outside the house with Capt. Chris Calo. The boxes hold a key to the house that only the fire department has access to and they can get in if the resident cannot get to the door because of a medical condition. It also saves damage to the house and lessens the time to get in to help the person.
“We hope to run it in the spring and fall because there was such a good response,” Mr. Riley said of the academy. They had 24 people at the last session with a waiting list.
For more information on signing up, call the fire station at 440-543-9873. The academy is free to attend. The fire station has forms to fill out to sign up. Applications are also available at www.Bainbridgetwp.com under Fire.
