For several years, children who are critically and terminally ill and those with autism and cranial facial deformities have been able to have a special visit with Santa Claus, courtesy of Bill Dieterle, at Santa’s Hide-A-Way Hollow.
Originally, Mr. Dieterle, opened Hide-A-Way Hollow complete with Clydsdale horses, reindeer and elves in Bainbridge. The nonprofit organization grew and relocated its village in 2001 to 93 acres in Middlefield Township.
While Santa’s village had just about every type of venue, it did not have a chapel. Volunteers, including the Chagrin Valley Jaycees, helped make that dream come true. Many people had asked Mr. Dieterle for a place to hold special services for all denominations.
Last Friday, the chapel, named “Believe,” was dedicated during a Mass with Cleveland Catholic Diocese Bishop Nelson Perez and the Rev. Dan Schlegel, who is vicar for clergy and religious in the diocese. Rev. Schlegel is the former pastor of the Church of the Holy Angels in Bainbridge. Sister Susan Javorek of Holy Angels was also present for the dedication as was the Holy Angels choir, which sang for the event.
Bishop Perez and Rev. Schlegel both spoke. There were more than 100 people, and the dedication was followed by a reception and tour of the village with the Chagrin Valley Jaycees cooking for the event.
Bob Fruchter of Bainbridge who volunteers for Hide-A-Way Hollow said, “The event Friday was phenomenal. It was the most spectacular event in my life. It was concluded with the choir singing ‘Silent Night.’ And the Bishop came off the stage area and spoke to the crowd like a friend.”
Beforehand, everyone knew it was an event that needed to be recorded. “We didn’t know if we could find a film crew,” Mr. Fruchter said. Joe Constant, a Jaycees member and Hide-A-Way Hollow volunteer, recruited two students from the University of Switzerland who had been at the organization’s barbeque. They were here to do a documentary on Alzheimer’s disease and were visiting the Lantern of Chagrin Valley facility in South Russell.
Mr. Constant contacted them last Thursday, and Diara Sow and Nathalie Berger agreed to visit Hide-A-Way Hollow the next day. Thankfully, they brought all their equipment and filmed the chapel dedication event for several hours, Mr. Fruchter said.
The Jaycees, along with other volunteers, man the 30-plus buildings at the village. Even Chardon Municipal Court Judge Terri Stupica plays a part at the village court house where she pulls down a book to find if the children are naughty or nice and always finds them to be nice.
Mr. Dieterle said the chapel will be open to those of all faiths and religious denominations. He said Mark Sanders of Renaissance Construction donated his time to the chapel, putting in more than 3,000 hours. It holds about 100 people. “It is gorgeous,” Mr. Dieterle said.
“We will have it for families to hold services,” Mr. Dieterle said. “Some don’t have a home church and they want proper services.”
There are 460 trees at the village planted over the years for children who have passed away, and a few trees were moved from Bainbridge, he said.
Hide-A-Way Hollow has many buildings, including a barber shop and a nail salon, a general store, an ice cream shop, a bakery with a commercial oven where cookies are baked for visitors, a bank and post office, a toy department, a lake for fishing, a nine-hole miniature golf course and even covered bridges. All those who work there are volunteers.
There are eight reindeer and five “elf pacas,” he said. Mater the Tow Truck pulls a trolley picking up people from the parking lot. Golf carts also transport visitors.
Every building is real and full size, according to Mr. Dieterle who once worked at Stouffer’s in Solon where he created the French bread pizza.
The village hosts nine to 12 events in the summer and it is a place where the spirit of Christmas lasts forever, according to Mr. Dieterle. Children can visit with Santa anytime of the year. There are elves and Mrs. Santa Claus is on hand. It helps create memories and brings families together during a very difficult time in their lives, he said.
Support and comfort is provided to children who are in the final stages of their illnesses, and many children ask to see Santa near the end of their struggles. Mr. Dieterle also visits hospitals with police and fire department escorts along with elves.
Mr. Constant said about eight years ago, they began working with Mr. Dieterle, bringing children and families to the village in Middlefield. The Jaycees have been supporting him ever since to put on events. “It’s magical there when the kids come out,” said Mr. Constant. “We have lots of volunteers and groups who provide help.”
The children come and see Santa in his workshop, which is the highlight of their visit including the trip to the ice cream shop.
“We have hosted 10 events this summer and have hosted day-long events with 40 volunteers on hand,” Mr. Constant said. “We park cars, transport the trolley, help the children fish and do the cooking. We run the North Pole Train, while Santa is doing his job of giving the children attention in his workshop.
“Our reward is helping these children and their families have a day they will never forget. It’s an incredible thing, the joy they take away,” Mr. Constant said.
The chapel is a beautiful structure and was put up for a fraction of the retail costs because of the help of volunteers, he said.
Mr. Fruchter said he met Mr. Dieterle in 1989. “He told us about being Santa.” He asked for help in getting the word out about Hide-A-Way Hollow. Mr. Fruchter then shared the story via national media.
One recent event hosted 200 children with autism and cranial facial deformities.
“The Jaycees’s help make the events at Hide-A-Way Hollow happen,” Mr. Fruchter added. “They staff the buildings during events, provide the food and open and close the buildings, and do a lot more.”
In recalling how it all started, Mr. Fruchter said, the father of Mr. Dieterle’s wife Jan played Santa at Breezewood Garden Center in Bainbridge, and when he could no longer do it in the 1980s, Mr. Dieterle began taking on the role.
“One time Bill asked a child what he wanted for Christmas, and the boy said, ‘You know I am dying. Please take care of my mommy,’” Mr. Dieterle said. After that, he and his wife decided to purchase presents to give to sick children.
Then he was called when a little girl who was terminally ill wanted to talk to Santa. She died before he arrived. “That is when he decided he had to be available year around for the children,” Mr. Fruchter said. It was the start of Hide-A-Way Hollow.
