Bainbridge plans early start
The Bainbridge Township Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting with an early start time of 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 12. The trustees will be meeting with the township park committee. They will go into an executive session at 6 p.m. and will resume their regular meeting at 7 p.m.
Scrap tire collection in Russell
A scrap tire collection for Russell Township residents only will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 17 at the Russell Road garage, 15625 Chillicothe Road (Route 306). The collection is not for business or commercial entities. There is limit of eight tires per household. The tires must be dry and off the rims, and only passenger tires and light truck tires can be accepted. The tire collection will be held rain or shine, and more event information is available at the township website at www.russelltownship.us.
Public hearing for rezoning
The Pepper Pike Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Aug. 13 about the rezoning of the 65-acre Beech Brook property near Lander Circle. The property currently is zoned U-2 for public buildings while Beech Brook, a behavioral health agency, continues to offer a few services at that location before moving to Cleveland. Axiom Development Group has proposed a town center for the Beech Brook property, which would be a mixed-use district with housing, retail and green space. The public hearing will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Pepper Pike City Hall, 28000 Shaker Blvd.
Locals join Leadership Cleveland
Leadership Cleveland recently announced the members of the Class of 2020. The class includes representatives from public companies, private business enterprises, nonprofit and public-sector institutions. It is an intensive, 10-month program that empowers leaders to improve their impact on the community, according to the Cleveland Leadership Center. Local members include Sister Christine De Vinne, president of Ursuline College in Pepper Pike, University School Head of School Patrick Gallagher in Hunting Valley, Mayor Ben Holbert of Woodmere and David Legeay, managing director at Hawthorn, PNC Family Wealth in Pepper Pike.
Police monitoring Bartholomew Road
Speeders on Bartholomew Road in Auburn Township should take note. Geauga County Sheriff’s Deputies are monitoring and enforcing the speed limit.
Auburn Road Superintendent Emerick Gordon said at Monday’s Township Trustees meeting he has received many calls in the past year about speeders on Bartholomew Road, between Ravenna (Route 44) and Auburn Center roads. The speed limit on the road is 45 mph.
There has been an uptick of traffic along with large trucks traveling that section; however, legally the township cannot stop the trucks. In addition, there are two hills that cause concern for residents pulling out of driveways, police said.
While one resident inquired about a mirror, the township does not install them. Signs warning drivers that the “Hill Blocks View” are going to be put up, Mr. Gordon said. Signs posting a suggested speed limit of 35 mph will also be put in place.
Trustee John Eberly said Bartholomew Road has a chip and seal surface and cannot sustain the heavy truck traffic it is receiving. He added that speeders are out of control. A speed trailer is in place. To add to the matter, there are two hills causing sight-distance problems for motorists and those pulling out of driveways.
Mr. Gordon said a resident requested a mirror for a driveway but there are liabilities involved, such as glare from headlights.
Bartholomew Road is scheduled to be resurfaced with asphalt next year, he added.
Voter registration deadline
Chagrin Falls Councilwoman Angela DeBernardo on Monday said she has perused the village voters list and found that there are 121 former Chagrin Falls voters currently on the list for removal from the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office. “I think many are people who have moved away or did not return home after college. Still, it doesn’t hurt to check,” she said.
In 2015, the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections sent notices to registered voters who had not cast ballots in two years or had sent in a change of address request to the post office, but not the elections board, village officials said.
Those voters were informed if they did not confirm their information, their registration would be cancelled. They have until Sept 6 to respond to the latest notice or their voter registration will be cancelled.
Call the Cuyahoga elections board at 216-443-VOTE (8683) for more information.
Falls readies for yard sale
Chagrin Falls Annual All-Village Yard Sale is scheduled for Sept. 21 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Permits will be waived that day only.
As in past years, sales will be conducted on participants’ property. It is suggested balloons be used to alert shoppers to sale locations.
New group looks to sky
The Geauga Skywatchers Club will hold its inaugural meeting 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Chardon branch of the Geauga County Public Library on Chardon Square. The topic of the first meeting will be the scale of the solar system.
The club will feature monthly lectures and astronomy activities directed at a sixth to 12th-grade audience. Meetings are open to anyone interested in astronomy. Meetings will be held at various branch locations of the county library, the Burton Public Library and at Observatory Park in Montville Township.
“We explore astronomy with the guidance of local experts and sophisticated equipment available through local organizations,” George Trimble, president of the Chagrin Valley Astronomical Society and one of the club’s organizers, said. “Our goal is to teach the wonders of the solar system and universe while honing skills in mathematics, engineering, optics, observing, reason and critical thinking.”
In addition to using the library locations and resources, the club’s members will have unprecedented group access to the giant telescopes and planetarium at Observatory Park under the tutelage of Chris Mentrek, of the Geauga Park District.
Sheriff joins safe driving campaign
The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office has teamed with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration this Labor Day holiday to get drunken drivers off the roads in an effort to save lives.
The high-visibility national enforcement campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, runs from Aug. 14 through Sept. 2. Law enforcement will show zero tolerance for drunken driving. The enforcement is being coupled with increased state and national messages about the dangers of driving impaired to drastically reduce drunken driving.
“Labor Day should be time for friends and family to come together to enjoy the last days of summer,” Geauga County Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand said. “We need commitment from our community members that they’ll keep the streets free of drunk drivers so that everyone can have a safe holiday. This is a campaign to get the message out that drunk driving is illegal and it takes lives. Help us put an end to this senseless behavior.”
Sheriff Hildenbrand said drunken driving isn’t the only risk on the road. He said drug-impaired driving is also an increasing problem on our nation’s roads. If drivers are impaired by any substance – alcohol or drugs – they should not get behind the wheel of a vehicle. “Driving while impaired is illegal, period,” Sheriff Hildenbrand said. “The bottom line is this: If you feel different, you drive different,” he said. “Get high, get a DUI. It’s that simple.”
Miami U to take Tri-C credits
Cuyahoga Community College and Miami University recently signed a partnership designed to help students transfer between the institutions in opposite corners of the state, according to Tri-C officials.
The agreement unites the higher education providers while leveraging resources to create new opportunities for students. The partnership seeks to develop stronger academic transfer pathways while seamlessly integrating the schools.
Over the past three years, more than 600 Tri-C students have transferred to Miami.
While at the College, students participating in the Tri-C-Miami partnership will have access to on-site advising from Miami staff, as well as other opportunities such as:
• Assistance with navigating the admission and financial aid process
• Program and degree guides with course details for a Miami bachelor’s degree
• Workshops and presentations on Miami University’s Honors Program and major-specific programming
• An early connection to Miami’s Center for Career Exploration and Success and Miami’s Student Success Center
• Priority consideration for transfer scholarships
Tri-C has transfer agreements in place with dozens of colleges and universities across the country. Visit www.tri-c.edu/transfer for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.