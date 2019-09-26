Some might have thought it was Christmas in September Monday night when they passed the Bainbridge Heritage Park on Chillicothe Road (Route 306) and saw a pine tree lighted up.
The tree is at the entrance to Bainbridge Town Hall and Fire Department. Officials said it was not an early celebration but rather a testing session after bulbs on the trees in the driveway island were replaced with high efficiency, commercial grade LED bulbs for the upcoming holiday season.
“We have never done it before,” Bainbridge Service Director Jim Stanek said of the replacement. He said the tests were done to ensure the bulbs are not drawing too many amps. “We partnered with the Bainbridge Men’s Club to install the commercial grade LED light fixtures.”
The lights are put up on the trees at Heritage Park each year by the Bainbridge Civic Club and the township service department. A community lighting ceremony will be held Nov. 30. At that event, everyone is asked to bring canned foods for the Food for Friends food pantry.
The township will continue its Christmas tree drop-off program at the lot adjacent to the recycling center off Haskins Road. Also this year, residents can call Town Hall for a pick up and leave their trees at the roadside. They are being asked to leave a bag of canned food for the food pantry as a donation for the pick-up service.
